Big Ten Volleyball: 7 Conference Teams Land in Preseason AVCA Top-25
The Big Ten has dominated the 2024 preseason AVCA poll. A total of seven teams from the conference were included in the initial rankings, with five schools landing inside the top-10.
No conference in college volleyball had more teams in the initial top-25 than the Big Ten. The SEC had six teams in the preseason poll and the ACC had five.
After winning the national championship last season, Texas sits in the No. 1 spot to begin the 2024 season. Nebraska — who played the Longhorns in the title game — rank No. 2. Wisconsin is in the No. 3 spot to start the year.
Nebraska is projected to win the Big Ten again in 2024.
Three other Big Ten squads cracked the top-10 in the initial poll: Penn State (No. 7), Purdue (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 10).
The Big Ten was already the most competitive and toughest conference in college volleyball, and with the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington, the league only gets better. It should make for some incredibly entertaining matches all season long.
Here's the complete top-25 poll from the AVCA as we creep closer to the start of the 2024 volleyball season:
- Texas Longhorns
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Pitt Panthers
- Stanford Cardinal
- Louisville Cardinals
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Oregon Ducks
- Florida Gators
- Creighton Bluejays
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Tennessee Volunteers
- BYU Cougars
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Florida State Seminoles
- USC Trojans
- Dayton Flyers
- Baylor Bears
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Georgia Bulldogs
