Big Ten Daily (Aug. 20): Why Nebraska's Raiola Is a 'Special' Quarterback, Teammate
There's always a wave of excitement surrounding Nebraska's football team at the start of every season. But heading into 2024, there's a slightly different feel. The addition of former five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola is a big reason why.
One of the most heralded recruits in the 2024 class, Raiola brings a lot of talent to Lincoln. He also brought a lot of hype and expectations. According to coach Matt Rhule, the true freshman quarterback seems ready for the challenge.
In an appearance on the Jim Rome Show, Rhule explained the attributes that made Raiola a special quarterback. It exceeds just his ability to throw a football.
"Obviously, he arrives here with a lot of fanfare, and well deserved. He was one of the top recruits in the country," Rhule said. "I remember the first time I saw him at a practice. During my time in Carolina, I had gone to all the different quarterback pro days and watch guys throw — as a junior (in high school), he threw as well as any of those guys.
"He has tremendous arm talent. He's big, he's physical, he's powerful. But it's not until he got here you truly see what makes him special. He's a tremendous teammate. He works at it all day long — first guy in the building, one of the last guys to leave. And he's humble. He's got humble confidence that exudes from him."
Nebraska finished last season with a 5-7 record, falling short of a bowl appearance for a seventh straight season. Inconsistency at quarterback and a struggling offense were hindrances for the Huskers in 2023.
With Raiola in Lincoln, there's a lot of hope that Nebraska's offensive woes will be cured and the Huskers can start their ascension back to the top of the Big Ten and the college football world.
USC names Moss starter
Lincoln Riley has named his starting quarterback. USC will roll with Miller Moss to open the 2024 campaign. The team made the announcement on Monday.
Moss will be replacing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams — some big shoes to fill. Additionally, he'll be facing a lot of new competition in his first year as the starter with the Trojans entering the Big Ten.
We all saw Moss' abilities last year in USC's Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville. He threw for 372 yards and set a Holiday Bowl record with six touchdown passes. The Trojans defeated the Cardinals 42-28.
Moss will have an incredibly difficult task in his second career start. USC opens the year against LSU on Sunday, Sept. 1 in Las Vegas.
There is no tune-up game — USC needs Moss to perform at a high level immediately if t hopes to start the season off 1-0.
Harrison says he's best Ohio State receiver
A number of tremendous receivers have come out of Ohio State. Cris Carter, Michael Jenkins, Michael Thomas, Santonio Holmes, David Boston, Chris Olave and Joey Galloway are just a few names that comes to mind.
But if you ask Marvin Harrison Jr. who was the best in Buckeye history, he'll say himself. The former Ohio State superstar told The Trenches Show that his accomplishments in Columbus compare to the best that have ever worn the scarlet and gray.
“Look at it from a numbers standpoint on a per game basis — because Michael Jenkins and Cris Carter, they started their freshman year,” he continued. “I didn’t start my freshman year, I played in one game during my freshman year. If you look at the accolades — two-time receiver of the year, Big Ten Player of the Year, unanimous All-American back-to-back years. I did it all. From an Ohio State standpoint, they always say, ‘Oh, you didn’t beat the team up north.’ I mean, I didn’t, I guess that’s a team kind of accomplishment.
“That’s why I think I’m the best. From an accolade and statistical standpoint. Obviously, talent-wise we have some greats. Cris Carter is a Hall of Famer, I can never discredit him.”
Harrison was one of the top receivers in college football during his career at Ohio State. He ended his time in Columbus with 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns on 155 receptions. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in each of his last two seasons with the Buckeyes.
After a stellar college career, Harrison was by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Related Big Ten stories
COLT MCCOY JOINS NBC: Former Texas and NFL quarterback Colt McCoy will be joining the NBC broadcast booth for its coverage of Big Ten football 2024. CLICK HERE
URBAN MEYER'S QUESTION FOR 4 NEW TEAMS: What's the biggest difference between playing in the Pac-12 and the Big Ten? Urban Meyer says it's the battle in the trenches. CLICK HERE