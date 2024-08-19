Big Ten News: Colt McCoy Joining NBC Broadcast Booth in 2024
Former Texas and NFL quarterback Colt McCoy is making a return to college football. The Longhorn legend is trading in the helmet and shoulder pads for a microphone in the NBC broadcast booth for the upcoming Big Ten season.
Monday, NBC Sports announced that it has added McCoy to the broadcast team for its 2024 coverage of Big Ten football. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist will make his debut on Saturday, Sept. 7, calling the rivalry game between Colorado and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
“In a standout career at Texas, Colt McCoy starred in many of college football’s biggest games and fiercest rivalries,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president of NBC Sports Production. “What a way to kick it off with Colorado-Nebraska!”
McCoy played at Texas from 2005-09 and was a four-year starter for the Longhorns. He became college football's all-time winningest quarterback by the end of his career, leading the program to 45 victories. That included a 13-1 record and a trip to thr BCS National Championship Game in 2009.
McCoy ended his career at Texas with 13,253 passing yards, 1,571 rushing yards and 132 total touchdowns.
“College Football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of College Football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports,” McCoy said. “I can’t wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week!”
The Colorado-Nebraska game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on NBC.
