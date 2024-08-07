LOOK: Volleyball Court at Purdue's Holloway Gymnasium Gets Makeover
The Purdue volleyball team is beginning the 2024 season with a fresh look. On Wednesday, the Boilermakers' social media squad revealed that there's a new-look court inside Holloway Gymnasium.
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, right? So, I won't attempt to describe the new look and just let you see it. Below is the image, which was shared by Purdue volleyball's social media team:
Purdue appears to be utilizing a simpler, yet sleeker look. It should look really nice on television — and Boilermaker fans will have plenty of opportunities to check it out.
The Big Ten announced that more than 80 volleyball matches will air on linear television, with at least 68 matches airing on Big Ten Network. Other networks that will broadcast Big Ten volleyball matches this year include FOX, FS1, NBC and Peacock.
Purdue will play on television 11 times in 2024, giving the Boilers plenty of exposure. Several other matches will also air on B1G-Plus, the network's streaming service.
Here's Purdue's television schedule:
- Sept. 25: vs. Penn State at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Sept. 28: at Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 6: vs. Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 11: at Nebraska at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 19: vs. Indiana at TBD (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 26: vs. Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
- Nov. 1: at Maryland at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 17: vs. Illinois at 5 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 21: at Penn State at TBD (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 27: at Oregon at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
