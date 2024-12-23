Boilermakers Country

Purdue Volleyball Ends 2024 Season Inside Top-10 of AVCA Poll

Purdue ended the 2024 volleyball season as the No. 9 team in the final AVCA poll. The Boilers went 27-7 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue coach Dave Shondell, center, brings his team together before their match against Oregon
Purdue coach Dave Shondell, center, brings his team together before their match against Oregon / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Purdue's volleyball team will officially end the 2024 campaign ranked in the top-10 of the AVCA poll. The Boilermakers were No. 9 in the final poll, which was released on Monday.

Coach Dave Shondell led the Boilers to another successful season, finishing with a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette.

The Boilermakers defeated Western Michigan and Loyola Chicago to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. They were then defeated by No. 1 seed Louisville to conclude the 2024 season.

Along with the success on the court, Purdue also set a Big Ten record in matches against Indiana and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers hosted those two opponents at Mackey Arena on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, respectively. A total of 14,876 fans attended each match, setting a record for the most-attended conference matches in Big Ten history.

Purdue also sold out every home match played in Holloway Gymnasium during the 2024 campaign.

It was a successful season in many ways for Shondell and his program.

The 2025 team is going to look much different. The Boilermakers lost defensive specialist Ali Hornung and All-American middle blocker Raven Colvin to eligibility. Outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine and middle blockers Lourdes Myers and Lizzie Carr entered the transfer portal.

Purdue has been active though, brining in three players via transfer over the past week. The Boilers landed middle blocker Lindsey Miller (USC), outside hitter Nataly Moravec (Iowa) and outside hitter Akasha Anderson (Michigan State).

Below is the complete AVCA poll to close out the 2024 season.

Final 2024 AVCA volleyball rankings

  1. Penn State Nittany Lions (35-2)
  2. Louisville Cardinals (30-6)
  3. Pitt Panthers (33-2)
  4. Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-3)
  5. Stanford Cardinal (28-5)
  6. Creighton Bluejays (32-3)
  7. Wisconsin Badgers (26-7)
  8. Kentucky Wildcats (23-8)
  9. Purdue Boilermakers (27-7)
  10. Oregon Ducks (24-8)
  11. Texas Longhorns (20-7)
  12. Kansas Jayhawks (25-5)
  13. Arizona State Sun Devils (30-3)
  14. Florida Gators (23-8)
  15. SMU Mustangs (25-8)
  16. Texas A&M Aggies (21-8)
  17. Dayton Flyers (31-3)
  18. Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-11)
  19. Missouri Tigers (22-9)
  20. Baylor Bears (23-8)
  21. Marquette Golden Eagles (25-9)
  22. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-10)
  23. Utah Utes (25-6)
  24. USC Trojans (22-10)
  25. TCU Horned Frogs (22-8)

Related stories on Purdue volleyball

PURDUE VOLLEYBALL ADDS VIA PORTAL: After losing four players to the NCAA transfer portal, Purdue coach Dave Shondell and his staff have been busy, bringing three new players into the program. CLICK HERE

HUDSON COMMITS TO KENTUCKY: Former Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson has committed to Kentucky to finish her volleyball career. The Midwest Region Player of the Year has one year left. CLICK HERE

PURDUE VOLLEYBALL TRANSFER UPDATE: Purdue middle blocker Lizzie Carr has decided to enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal. Fortunately, the Boilermakers picked up a middle blocker. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Other Sports