Purdue Volleyball Ends 2024 Season Inside Top-10 of AVCA Poll
Purdue's volleyball team will officially end the 2024 campaign ranked in the top-10 of the AVCA poll. The Boilermakers were No. 9 in the final poll, which was released on Monday.
Coach Dave Shondell led the Boilers to another successful season, finishing with a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers defeated Western Michigan and Loyola Chicago to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. They were then defeated by No. 1 seed Louisville to conclude the 2024 season.
Along with the success on the court, Purdue also set a Big Ten record in matches against Indiana and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers hosted those two opponents at Mackey Arena on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, respectively. A total of 14,876 fans attended each match, setting a record for the most-attended conference matches in Big Ten history.
Purdue also sold out every home match played in Holloway Gymnasium during the 2024 campaign.
It was a successful season in many ways for Shondell and his program.
The 2025 team is going to look much different. The Boilermakers lost defensive specialist Ali Hornung and All-American middle blocker Raven Colvin to eligibility. Outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine and middle blockers Lourdes Myers and Lizzie Carr entered the transfer portal.
Purdue has been active though, brining in three players via transfer over the past week. The Boilers landed middle blocker Lindsey Miller (USC), outside hitter Nataly Moravec (Iowa) and outside hitter Akasha Anderson (Michigan State).
Below is the complete AVCA poll to close out the 2024 season.
Final 2024 AVCA volleyball rankings
- Penn State Nittany Lions (35-2)
- Louisville Cardinals (30-6)
- Pitt Panthers (33-2)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-3)
- Stanford Cardinal (28-5)
- Creighton Bluejays (32-3)
- Wisconsin Badgers (26-7)
- Kentucky Wildcats (23-8)
- Purdue Boilermakers (27-7)
- Oregon Ducks (24-8)
- Texas Longhorns (20-7)
- Kansas Jayhawks (25-5)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (30-3)
- Florida Gators (23-8)
- SMU Mustangs (25-8)
- Texas A&M Aggies (21-8)
- Dayton Flyers (31-3)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-11)
- Missouri Tigers (22-9)
- Baylor Bears (23-8)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (25-9)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-10)
- Utah Utes (25-6)
- USC Trojans (22-10)
- TCU Horned Frogs (22-8)
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL ADDS VIA PORTAL: After losing four players to the NCAA transfer portal, Purdue coach Dave Shondell and his staff have been busy, bringing three new players into the program. CLICK HERE
HUDSON COMMITS TO KENTUCKY: Former Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson has committed to Kentucky to finish her volleyball career. The Midwest Region Player of the Year has one year left. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL TRANSFER UPDATE: Purdue middle blocker Lizzie Carr has decided to enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal. Fortunately, the Boilermakers picked up a middle blocker. CLICK HERE