Purdue Volleyball: Assistant Coach Michael Bouril Hired by SEC Program
The Purdue volleyball team is losing a member of its coaching staff to the SEC. On Wednesday, Mississippi State announced that it was hiring Michael Bouril as an assistant coach. He leaves West Lafayette after five seasons with the program.
"We are thrilled to have Michael join our staff," Mississippi State head coach Julie Darty Dennis said. "As I got to know him throughout the process, his passion for our sport was obvious. Michael is going to bring experience from the Big Ten into our program and help us compete in the best conference in the country. I am so excited to work alongside Michael and welcome him to the family!"
Bouril began his career at Purdue ahead of the 2020 season, working as the technical coordinator and performance analyst. After three years in that role, head coach Dave Shondell elevated Bouril to an assistant coach in 2023, a role he's been in for the past two seasons.
In those two seasons, Purdue has compiled a 50-16 overall record, which includes a 31-9 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers have reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons.
Mississippi State finished the 2024 season with an 11-14 record, which included a 5-11 mark in the SEC.
