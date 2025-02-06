Purdue Volleyball Releases Spring 2025 Roster
Maybe it doesn't quite look like springtime outside, but the Purdue volleyball team is prepared for a strong offseason before heading into the 2025 campaign this fall. This week, the Boilermakers released their roster for the spring.
Purdue is coming off a strong campaign in 2024, finishing with a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers also reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.
Coach Dave Shondell is entering his 24th season as coach of the program. Last year, he became the program's all-time wins leader at Purdue, passing Carol Dewey. He has compiled 485 wins in his career.
There are plenty of new faces in West Lafayette. Here's the latest rundown of the Purdue volleyball roster for the spring.
2025 Purdue volleyball spring roster
Rachel Williams
- Jersey: #1
- Position: Defensive specialist
- Class: Sophomore
- Height: 5-foot-7
Ryan McAleer
- Jersey: #3
- Position: Defensive specialist
- Class: Sophomore
- Height: 5-foot-6
Kenna Wollard
- Jersey: #4
- Position: Outside hitter
- Class: Junior
- Height: 6-foot-1
Taylor Anderson
- Jersey: #5
- Position: Setter
- Class: Junior
- Height: 6-foot-1
Sienna Foster
- Jersey: #6
- Position: Defensive specialist
- Class: Sophomore
- Height: 5-foot-9
Bianka Lulic
- Jersey: #7
- Position: Middle blocker
- Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6-foot-5
Dior Charles
- Jersey: #9
- Position: Middle blocker
- Class: Junior
- Height: 6-foot-1
Nataly Moravec
- Jersey: #10
- Position: Outside hitter
- Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6-foot-3
Allie Shondell
- Jersey: #11
- Position: Setter
- Class: Sophomore
- Height: 5-foot-10
Lindsey Miller
- Jersey: #12
- Position: Middle blocker
- Class: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-4
Akasha Anderson
- Jersey: #13
- Position: Outside hitter
- Class: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-3
Grace Heaney
- Jersey: #14
- Position: Opposite hitter
- Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6-foot-2
Morgan Williams
- Jersey: #16
- Position: Middle blocker
- Class: Freshman
- Height: 6-foot-3
Addy Tindall
- Jersey: #18
- Position: Outside hitter
- Class: Freshman
- Height: 6-foot-3
Julia Kane
- Jersey: #21
- Position: Defensive specialist
- Class: Junior
- Height: 5-foot-11
Coaching staff
- Dave Shondell, head coach
- Kathy Jewell, associate head coach/recruiting coordinator
- John Klanac, assistant coach
- Michael Bouril, assistant coach
