Purdue's Magical Run in Big Ten Tournament Not Enough to Punch NCAA Tournament Ticket
Purdue's magical run in the Big Ten Softball Tournament was not enough to keep the season alive. The Boilermakers were not one of the 64 teams included in this year's NCAA Tournament.
The Boilers narrowly missed the field, as they were considered one of the First Four Out for this year's tournament.
After sneaking into the Big Ten Softball Tournament as the No. 12 seed, the Boilers made an impressive run to the semifinal round after posting wins over No. 5 Northwestern (4-2) and No. 4 Ohio State (14-6). Purdue's run ended on Friday night, dropping a 4-2 decision to No. 8 Michigan.
"So incredibly proud of my Boilermakers," head coach Magali Frezzotti wrote on social media. "2025 will find us better and stronger than ever. Thank you for a grat season, Boiler Nation."
With Purdue left out of the NCAA Tournament, the team's season comes to an end. The Boilermakers conclude the 2025 campaign with a 30-23 overall record and a 9-13 mark in Big Ten play.
A total of eight Big Ten teams were included in the field: Indiana, Washington, Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska, UCLA, Oregon and Ohio State.
Related stories on Purdue softball
HIGHLIGHTS FROM PURDUE'S WIN OVER OSU: Purdue blistered the softball in Thursday night's 14-6 win over Ohio State in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Softball Tournament. Here are some of the top highlights. CLICK HERE
PURDUE MAKES B1G SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Purdue made Big Ten Softball Tournament history in multiple ways in Thursday night's 14-6 win over Ohio State in the quarterfinals. CLICK HERE
BOILERS BLAST OHIO STATE: Purdue dug out of an early 4-0 deficit to defeat No. 4 seed Ohio State 14-6 in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Softball Tournament on Thursday. CLICK HERE
GOSSETT POWERS BOILERS: Julia Gossett threw more than 150 pitches, hit two home runs and powered Purdue to a 4-2 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. CLICK HERE