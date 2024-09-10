Purdue Volleyball: Boilers Move Up in AVCA Poll, Taylor Anderson Earns Big Ten Honor
The Purdue volleyball team moved up one spot in the AVCA poll following a 3-0 trip to Utah over the weekend. The Boilermakers are now ranked No. 7 with a 6-0 start to the 2024 campaign.
Last Thursday, Purdue began its trip to Utah in Salt Lake City, defeating Cal 3-1. Friday afternoon, the Boilermakers pulled off a sweep of Utah, then headed to Logan for a showdown with Utah State. Dave Shondell's squad swept the Aggies before returning to West Lafayette.
In six matches, the Boilers have dropped just two sets. They defeated Kansas State 3-1 in the opener of the Stacey Clark Classic before sweeping UMBC and UC-Davis to claim the championship.
Purdue is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the top-25 this week. Here's the complete rundown from the AVCA:
- Pitt Panthers
- Stanford Cardinal
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Louisville Cardinals
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Texas Longhorns
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Creighton Bluejays
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Oregon Ducks
- Florida Gators
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Tennessee Volunteers
- BYU Cougars
- Baylor Bears
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Miami (Fla.)
- Florida State Seminoles
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- USC Trojans
- Dayton Flyers
- TCU Horned Frogs
Anderson named Big Ten Setter of the Week
After an outstanding three-match performance, Purdue sophomore Taylor Anderson was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week. She had three stellar outings during the road trip.
Anderson averaged 11.5 assists per set during those three matches, recording a pair of double-doubles. The sophomore had 52 assists and 11 digs in Purdue's 3-1 victory over Cal in the first match. She followed that up with a near triple-double against Utah, registering 34 assists, 10 digs and seven blocks in a 3-0 sweep over the Utes.
Through two weeks of action, Anderson ranks third nationally with 11.85 assists per set.
Purdue has been represented in the Big Ten's weekly honors each of the first two weeks through the season. Last week, outside hitter Eva Hudson was named the conference's Player of the Week.
Related Purdue volleyball stories
BOILERS IMPROVE TO 6-0: Purdue remains undefeated and improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating Cal, Utah and Utah State over the weekend. CLICK HERE