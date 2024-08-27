WATCH: Purdue Sophomore Star Chloe Chicoine Gets 'Mic'd Up' at Volleyball Practice
Later this week, Purdue will hit the volleyball court for the first time in 2024. But before the Boilermakers return to action in their season opener against Kansas State, Big Ten Network is providing fans with some behind-the-scenes footage of a practice in West Lafayette.
Big Ten Network "mic'd up" sophomore star and All-Big Ten selection Chloe Chicoine, who had an outstanding freshman campaign. The video provides a short-but-exclusive look at what a Purdue practice is like under coach Dave Shondell.
It also sheds some light on a few of the fun conversations had throughout the course of a practice, as well. Below is the video, which was shared on Monday:
Chicoine was a unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and was also named a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2023. Chicoine was also named AVCA Northwest Region Freshman of the Year.
As a freshman, Chicoine ended the 2023 season with 478 kills, 3.82 kills per set and 2.16 digs per set.
Purdue finished last season with a 23-9 record, which included a 15-5 mark in the Big Ten and six wins over ranked opponents. With so much young talent on the roster, the Boilers were a bit of a surprise in 2023. Now, Shondell hopes his team can take the next step in 2024 and compete for a conference title.
"I feel like we're going to be very competitive," Shondell said. "I think we could be one of the top-five teams in the country, in my opinion."
Purdue opens the year on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Stacey Clark Classic. The Boilermakers will play Kansas State that night at 7 p.m. ET. Then, they'll play UMBC on Saturay, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET and UC Davis on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. ET.
