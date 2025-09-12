Boilermakers Country

Boiler Banter Podcast: Is USC Purdue's Biggest Game Since Big Ten Championship?

Saturday is the biggest game Purdue has played since the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. Can the Boilermakers pull off the upset at Ross-Ade Stadium?

Dustin Schutte

Is Saturday afternoon's game against USC the biggest Purdue has had since the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022? Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte doesn't believe that's an exaggeration.

On this episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Schutte explains why Saturday's game carries major implications, breaks down the matchup, and explains why he believes the Boilermakers have a good shot to upset the Trojans at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

Both Purdue and USC enter Saturday's game with 2-0 records, and it will be the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams.

In addition to the intriguing matchup, Purdue will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 2000 Rose Bowl squad, with many former players in attendance. Below is the full episode of the latest Boiler Banter Podcast.

Boiler Banter Podcast full episode

Purdue vs. USC details

Entering Saturday's game, Purdue is looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2007 season. Can the Boilers pull off the upset? Here are game details for Saturday.

  • Teams: Purdue Boilermakers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
  • What: Big Ten Conference game
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,411)
  • TV: CBS & Paramount-Plus
  • TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)
  • Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 138; View all listings: CLICK HERE
  • Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackmon (producer).

Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

