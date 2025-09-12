Boiler Banter Podcast: Is USC Purdue's Biggest Game Since Big Ten Championship?
Is Saturday afternoon's game against USC the biggest Purdue has had since the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022? Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte doesn't believe that's an exaggeration.
On this episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Schutte explains why Saturday's game carries major implications, breaks down the matchup, and explains why he believes the Boilermakers have a good shot to upset the Trojans at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
Both Purdue and USC enter Saturday's game with 2-0 records, and it will be the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams.
In addition to the intriguing matchup, Purdue will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 2000 Rose Bowl squad, with many former players in attendance. Below is the full episode of the latest Boiler Banter Podcast.
Boiler Banter Podcast full episode
Purdue vs. USC details
Entering Saturday's game, Purdue is looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2007 season. Can the Boilers pull off the upset? Here are game details for Saturday.
- Teams: Purdue Boilermakers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,411)
- TV: CBS & Paramount-Plus
- TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 138; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackmon (producer).
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM APPRECIATIVE OF STUDENT SECTION: Not every football program gets tremendous support from its students. Barry Odom has been thoroughly impressed with the Ross-Ade Brigade at Purdue this year. CLICK HERE
BTN PERSONALITIES IMPRESSED BY PURDUE: Before the season started, nobody knew what to expect from Purdue. The Boilers have only been two games, but they've already impressed some BTN personalities. CLICK HERE
WHEN WAS PURDUE'S LAST 3-0 START? If Purdue upsets USC this weekend, it will start the season 3-0. When was the last time that happened in West Lafayette? It's been a long time. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-USC GAMEDAY GUIDE: Big Ten play begins this weekend with Purdue hosting USC at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Here's your complete gameday guide for this weekend's showdown. CLICK HERE