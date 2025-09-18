Boiler Banter Podcast: Quinn Costello Commits to Michigan, Ralph Scott Visits Purdue
Sometimes, short and sweet is the best way to go on a podcast. This week, Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte gets right to the point when talking about some news on the basketball recruiting front on the Boiler Banter Podcast.
This week, four-star forward Quinn Costello announced his commitment to Michigan. The skilled 6-foot-10 forward was a rising star during the summer months and took an official visit to Purdue in late August.
How did Costello's commitment to coach Dusty May and the Wolverines impact the Boilermakers moving forward?
Additionally, Purdue hosted 6-foot-7 small forward Ralph Scott for an official visit on Wednesday, just one week after extending an offer. Everything about his recruitment has moved quickly. Could he have rocketed up to the top of coach Matt Painter's target list for the 2026 recruiting class?
Below is the full, but short, episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast.
Boiler Banter Podcast
List of Purdue offers in the 2026 class
We're getting to the point on the calendar when recruits start narrowing down their options and committing to programs. Purdue already has two players committed to the 2026 class: point guard Luke Ertel and shooting guard Jacob Webber.
Who will be the next 2026 prospect to verbally pledge to the Boilermakers? Here's a link to the list of the offers Purdue has extended to players in the class. You can see all the names by clicking here.
