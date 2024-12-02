2025 Purdue Football Commit to Delay Signing Following Coaching Change
Zyntreacs Otey, a three-star member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, has decided to delay his official signing after news that coach Ryan Walters has been fired. The Tennessee native and cornerback made his announcement with a brief post on social media.
"Due to coaching changes, I will be delaying my signing to February 5th," Otey wrote on X.
Purdue decided to fire Walters following an embarrassing 66-0 loss to in-state rival Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game on Saturday. The Boilermakers were 1-11 on the season, with the only win coming against Indiana State in the season opener.
Otey is listed as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback and is a top-700 prospect in the 2025 class. He had a dozen offers on the recruiting front, verbally pledging to Purdue over Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss and others.
During Purdue's 11-game losing streak, the program has seen a number of players decommit or flip their commitment to another school. Currently, the Boilermakers have just nine prospects committed in the 2025 class, ranking last in the Big Ten and 99th overall.
With Purdue searching for a new coach and the Early Signing Period coming up, the program will likely be scrambling for commitments. The Boilermakers will have to rely on prospects committing during the second signing period or through the transfer portal.
Purdue was in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022 under previous coach Jeff Brohm. Walters was hired following that season, hoping to build off the success in West Lafayette. Instead, the program went just 5-19 under Walters' guidance.
