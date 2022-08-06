Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Basketball Among Finalists for 4-Star Recruit

Dailyn Swain, a four-star forward out of Columbus Africentric Early College in Ohio, announced his top-five schools on Friday. The 2023 prospect included Ohio State alongside Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson and Xavier.

At 6-foot-6 and 170 pounds, Swain is considered the 75th-ranked recruit in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite. He is rated as the 15th-highest forward in the nation and the third player in the state of Ohio.

Swain earned an offer from the Buckeyes back in June of 2021. As a junior, he was named the Division III player of the year after averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.9 steals per game.

4-Star Recruit Jamie Kaiser Jr. to Announce College on Sunday

Jamie Kaiser Jr., a four-star guard out of IMG Academy, has two Big Ten programs in his top three. The 2023 recruit is set to announce his college destination on Sunday and will choose between Indiana, Maryland and Virginia.

Kaiser has made visits to all three of his final choices, and most recently was in Bloomington on July 25.

“Coach (Mike) Woodson is obviously a legend in the game," Kaiser told On3. "His knowledge of the game is at a different level even for people who have been around the game for a long time. The visit I took there was awesome. I was able to get a better grasp on what playing basketball at Indiana is and it’s insane! Coach thinks that I can be part of something that will grow to what IU was like in its prime. Coach (Brian) Walsh and (Kenya) Hunter have been recruiting me very hard too.”

Kaiser, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, is the No. 73 recruit in the country according to 247Sports. He is also rated as the 14th-best player at his position in the class of 2023 and is the eighth-ranked player in his home state of Virginia.

