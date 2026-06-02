How Purdue Fans Can Watch Isaiah Hill vs. Luke Ertel in Indiana All-Star Game

Two future Boilermakers are taking the floor and will go head-to-head during Indiana All-Star Week. 2026 signee Luke Ertel and 2027 commit Isaiah Hill are battling it out on Wednesday, June 3, as the Indiana All-Stars will play the Indiana Junior All-Stars.

Wednesday will be the third time Ertel and Hill have played against each other this season. During the IHSAA basketball season, Ertel's Mt. Vernon team took on Hill's Pike squad twice.

Hill led the Red Devils to an 84-81 overtime victory during the regular season. In the Regional of the Class 4A IHSAA Basketball Tournament, Ertel guided Mt. Vernon to a 57-54 overtime victory. The Marauders went on to win the state championship.

Who will win the third and decisive battle between the future Boilermakers on Wednesday? Here's the information necessary to watch the game.

How to watch the Indiana All-Star Game

What — Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Indiana All-Stars

— Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Indiana All-Stars When — Wednesday, June 3, 2026

— Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Where — Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville, Ind.

— Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville, Ind. Tipoff time — 8 p.m. ET (approx.)

— 8 p.m. ET (approx.) Ticket price — $15

— $15 Stream — ISC Indiana Sports Network YouTube Channel

Hill participated in Indiana-Kentucky Jr. All-Star Game

Pike Red Devils Isaiah Hill (30) reacts to the ball going out of bounds. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wednesday night's Junior-Senior All-Star Game will be the second time Hill has competed during Indiana All-Star Week. The Pike star and five-star center also played in Sunday's Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game.

Hill put together a solid performance, scoring 15 points, grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and recording three blocks. His efforts helped lead Indiana to a 109-99 victory over Kentucky.

Ertel and the Indiana All-Stars have not yet played during Indiana All-Star Week, with their first game scheduled for Wednesday against the Junior All-Stars. Then, to close out the week, Ertel will participate in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series, with games being played in Lexington and Indianapolis.

Ertel, Hill highly rated recruits in respective classes

Mt. Vernon guards Owen Daugherty (14) and Luke Ertel (12) celebrate. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's already plenty of hype surrounding Ertel and Hill, both players who are highly-ranked recruits in their respective classes.

Ertel is the top-ranked player from Indiana in the 2026 recruiting class and is considered a top-50 prospect by 247Sports. He was named Indiana Mr. Basketball, averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in his senior season at Mt. Vernon.

Hill is a year younger, but became the highest-ranked recruit ever to commit to play at Purdue. The 2027 product was a star at Pike High School during his junior season, averaging 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. He is a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 10 player in the class, per ESPN.

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