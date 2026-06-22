Purdue Basketball Set to Host Top-30 Prospect Ahmed Nur

Another highly-ranked prospect in the 2027 recruiting class is making a trip to West Lafayette this week. Ahmed Nur, a four-star forward and Minnesota native, is taking an official visit to Purdue, according to a report from Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Nur, a 6-foot-9 forward, is listed as the No. 29 player in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He just completed his junior season at the high school level and is transferring to Bella Vista Prep in Arizona for his final year.

Earlier this month, Nur participated in the NBPA Top 100 Camp and put up some big-time numbers. He averaged 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 64% from the floor and 58% from three-point range. Among a group of some of the top rising stars, Nur was one of the standouts.

Nur was named the camp's MVP as a result of his efforts in Rock Hill, S.C.

On the 3SSB U16 circuit in 2025, Nur put up some solid numbers. He finished that summer averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Purdue looking to reinforce its frontcourt

Purdue assistant coach Brandon Brantley motions. | Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Having great frontcourt players has been a strength for the Boilermakers, and hosting Nur for an official visit is another sign that Matt Painter wants to continue to build skill and depth in the post.

Already, the Boilermakers have landed a verbal commitment from four-star center and No. 18 overall prospect Isaiah Hill, a 7-foot center out of Indianapolis. He is the highest-rated player to commit to Purdue in the recruiting rankings era.

Nur would be another player in that conversation if he commits to the program. He would also provide the program with reinforcements in the frontcourt. Remember, this is a Purdue team that has several bodies at the four and five positions.

If everyone from the 2026-27 roster returns, the Boilers would have Daniel Jacobsen, Sinan Huan, Raleigh Burgess, Rivers Knight, Jack Benter and Hill in those four and five positions. Nur could play the four or slip into the three spot.

Nur would provide a lot to Purdue's offense

Nur's ability to shoot the basketball from all three levels stands out most. He can knock down open shots from the perimeter, but can also get to his midrange pull-up or get to the basket. He would fit in nicely at either the three or the four.

He would provide Purdue with an athletic wing who brings size to the floor. Having a 6-foot-9 forward who can hit shots from behind the three-point line but can also drive to the basket would be a difficult player to defend.

Nur is also athletic enough to defend multiple positions. He has shown his ability to block shots on the interior and moves well enough to switch onto guards when necessary.

Nur is an intriguing prospect for the Boilermakers, one who could flourish in P.J. Thompson's offense in West Lafayette.

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