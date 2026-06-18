Where 2027 Purdue Basketball Commit Isaiah Hill Lands in Updated Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting rankings and star ratings aren't things Matt Painter and his staff follow when trying to identify prospects to bring to Purdue. But it's still noteworthy when the program lands one of the top players in the country.

In May, Purdue landed a commitment from 7-foot center and Pike (Ind.) High School star Isaiah Hill. When he made his announcement, he became the highest-rated prospect the Boilermakers have landed in the recruiting rankings era.

But there's been a dip in Hill's ranking among his peers in the 2027 recruiting class. In an updated ranking of the cycle, Hill fell from No. 16 to No. 18 nationally in the 247Sports' college basketball recruiting rankings.

Hill is listed as a four-star player by the recruiting network. He is the No. 4 center and is still considered the best prospect from Indiana in his recruiting class.

Obviously, Hill's ranking isn't of significant consequence regarding his talent and potential. He's still considered among the top players in his class and has NBA potential. But will the recent drop in his ranking add a little motivation to him to perform on the AAU circuit and during his senior season at Pike this coming year?

A Purdue target cracks the top 40

Wheeler Wildcats guard Kevin Savage III (2) passes the ball. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill's ranking took a minor hit in the new rankings for the 2027 class, but another Purdue target saw his stock rise. Point guard Kevin Savage, a prospect the Boilers have focused on heavily, is up two spots to No. 36.

Savage is a 5-foot-11 point guard from Marietta, Ga. and is a four-star prospect in his class. He took a visit to West Lafayette back in February and the Boilers have expressed a lot of interest.

During an Adidas 3SSB event in May, Painter went to Mishawaka (Ind.) Fieldhouse to see Savage in action. The guard had a solid two-day showing, playing in three games for Game Elite (Ga.). In those three contests, he averaged 24 points per game.

247Sports ranks Savage as the No. 9 point guard in his class and the sixth-best player out of Georgia. He has not yet made a commitment, but if Purdue landed him, it would be another huge addition to the 2027 recruiting class.

Purdue extended offers to multiple players in the 2027 class, but Hill and Savage are the centerpieces. The Boilermakers have already received a commitment from one. Will they get the other?

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