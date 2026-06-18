Purdue Flips Oklahoma State Commit, Adds Third Offensive Lineman to 2027 Class

For the second time this month, Purdue has flipped a commitment to bolster its 2027 recruiting class. This week, the Boilermakers landed a verbal pledge from offensive lineman Chase Clark from Chicago, a prospect who was previously committed to play at Oklahoma State.

Clark is listed as a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who attends Mount Carmel High School. He briefly committed to Oklahoma State on June 7, then flipped his commitment to Purdue following a visit to West Lafayette.

The Chicago product is the second player Purdue has flipped this month. The Boilermakers also received a commitment from three-star running back Izayveon Moore, an Indianapolis native and Lawrence North High School standout. He had previously committed to Miami (Ohio) before flipping to Purdue.

Clark is considered a top-50 player out of Illinois and ranks as the No. 114 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. He has received a three-star rating.

With Clark's verbal commitment, Purdue's 2027 class is now up to 14 verbal pledges. Ten of those players have committed to the program in June, and all have come since April.

Purdue now has three offensive line commits

Purdue Boilermaker defensive and offensive line run a drill during football practice. | Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Barry Odom has talked about the importance of building a skilled and deep offensive line in order to win in the Big Ten. Clark became the third offensive lineman to verbally commit to Purdue in the 2027 cycle.

All three were primarily recruited by new offensive line coach Zach Crabtree.

Along with Clark, Purdue has also secured commitments from three-star offensive tackle Patrick O'Brien and three-star interior offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman.

O'Brien is ranked as the No. 34 player out of Ohio and is listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. Schurman is an in-state product, coming out of Westfield High School. He is a top-20 player out of Indiana and has a 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame.

Purdue hasn't added a ton of offensive linemen to the 2027 class just yet, but all three will bring good size to West Lafayette. They also had solid depth to the front line, an important element to finding success during a grueling Big Ten season.

Although the first five months of 2026 were relatively slow on the recruiting front, Purdue has made up for it this month. There's still plenty of work left to be done as Odom and Co. try to assemble a strong 2027 class.

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