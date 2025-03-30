Purdue Football Adds to 2026 Class With Pledge From Michigan Linebacker
Purdue now has a second verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. Saturday, the Boilermakers secured a pledge from three-star linebacker Brayden Sweeney, who picked Purdue over offers from eight other programs.
Sweeney made his announcement with a simple social media post over the weekend. He joins offensive tackle Rico Schrieber in Purdue's 2026 recruiting class.
Sweeney is listed as a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker out of Grand Rapids, Mich. He received a three-star rating from 247Sports and is considered one of the top-150 linebackers in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Other schools to extend an offer to Sweeney included Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.
Because Purdue's recruiting class is currently so small, it ranks 81st nationally and last in the Big Ten. However, the Boilers will be working on during the offseason to build up its 2026 class.
