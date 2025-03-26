Former Purdue QB, Longtime College Football Broadcaster Announces Upcoming Retirement
One of the longtime fixtures in college football broadcasting will be calling it a career after the 2025 season. Former Purdue and NFL quarterback and longtime CBS analyst Gary Danielson has announced this will be his final year covering college football.
Danielson will be entering his 36th season of television broadcasting in 2025. Both he and CBS released a statement regarding his retirement. The longtime college football analyst will be replaced by Charles Davis.
“I have had the greatest seat in the house for 36 years and have loved every minute of it,” said Danielson. “I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten. As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right.
"I have so much respect for Charles Davis as both a person and an analyst. He is going to shine in this role and fit so well with this team. I have been blessed to work with incredible teammates throughout my career and I look forward to one more memorable season with Brad, Jenny, Craig Silver, Steve Milton and the crew.”
Danielson began his broadcasting career at ESPN in 1990, and eventually became part of the ABC college football coverage, alongside play-by-play man Brent Musburger. In 2006, Danielson became part of the CBS college football crew, primarily covering the SEC. There, he worked with big names like Verne Lundquist and Brad Nessler.
“Gary Danielson is simply one of the greatest college football analysts ever. And an even better teammate,” said David Berson, President and CEO, CBS Sports. “Gary cares more about uplifting others and ensuring the team receives all the accolades. During his 20 years here, he helped propel CBS Sports to the gold standard in college football coverage. We can't thank him enough; he will always be part of the CBS Sports family and wish him the best in retirement.”
Danielson was a quarterback at Purdue from 1969-72. He threw for 2,748 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 202 yards with the Boilermakers. Following his college career, Danielson spent 13 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Detroit Lions (1976-84) and Cleveland Browns (1985-88).
With CBS's college football coverage switching from the SEC to the Big Ten before the 2024 season, Danielson will spend his final year in the broadcast booth covering the Big Ten.
