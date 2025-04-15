Purdue Football Picks Up 2026 Commitment From In-State Offensive Lineman
Purdue has picked up another commitment in its 2026 recruiting class. On Tuesday, New Palestine (Ind.) offensive lineman Brock Brownfield gave his verbal pledge to the Boilermakers. He made the announcement on social media.
Brownfield thanked all those who recruited him while announcing his decision to commit to Purdue. He becomes the fifth player of the 2026 cycle to pledge to the program, but the first in-state commit.
"I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Purdue University," Brownfield wrote. "I want to thank the Purdue coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. It truly feels like a second family."
Brownfield is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound interior offensive lineman and is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect out of Indiana, per 247Sports. He received offers from multiple Big Ten programs, including Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern.
During his junior season at New Palestine High School, Brownfield played on both sides of the football and helped his team win a state championship. The Dragons finished the year with a perfect 14-0 record.
With Brownfield's verbal commitment on Tuesday, Purdue's 2026 class now ranks 50th nationally.
