Purdue Football Loses Freshman Defensive Back to Transfer Portal
Another Boilermaker has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal. Monday, defensive back Ty Hudkins announced on social media that he plans to explore his options outside of West Lafayette after one full season with the program.
Hudkins was a freshman on Purdue's 2024 squad, appearing in 12 games. Most of the action he saw on the field came on special teams. He ended the year with one tackle.
"I'd like to thank Coach Walters' staff for bringing me in at Purdue, as well as Coach Odom's staff for my time this past spring," Hudkins wrote. "Last season taught me many lessons seeing the field as a true freshman. I'd also like to thank the fans at Purdue. You guys welcomed me with open arms when I committed, and supported the team throughout all of the highs and lows. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal after my true freshman season with 3-4 years of eligibility remaining."
Because Hudkins appeared in 12 games, he exceeded the redshirt limit and will have only three years of playing eligibility left. However, he can still utilize a redshirt season at his next destination.
As a high school recruit, Hudkins was a three-star prospect and was considered the No. 22 player out of Michigan. He held a dozen offers coming out of Forest Hills Central. He tallied 98 tackles and five interceptions during his senior season in 2023.
Hudkins is now the fifth player to enter the transfer portal from Purdue this spring.
