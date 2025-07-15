5-Star Forward Cameron Williams Describes Recruiting Experience with Purdue
Cameron Williams, one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 class, is one of Purdue's top targets on the recruiting trail this year. He's scheduled a visit to campus later this fall and is giving the Boilermakers some serious consideration for his commitment.
Recently, the five-star forward was willing to peel back the curtain slightly on his recruiting experience with coach Matt Painter and the Purdue staff. Right now, it sounds like he's holding the Boilermakers in high regard as his recruitment continues.
“I love Matt (Painter). I’d say Purdue has been the most communicative with me," Williams told Sam Lance of ZagsBlog.com recently. "They talk to me and both my parents, and we’re really building a relationship. He and P.J. (Thompson) have been really good at reaching out.”
Per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Williams ranks as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. Among other power forwards in the class, he ranks No. 5.
The 6-foot-11 forward recently rescheduled his official visit to Purdue and will now visit campus Sept. 12-14. The football team will host USC at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13. He had initially scheduled his trip to West Lafayette for Aug. 29.
Cameron Williams as a recruit
During his junior season at St. Mary's in Phoenix, Williams enjoyed a stellar campaign. He averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest. Williams shot 51% from the floor and 36% from three-point range.
Williams can score the basketball in a variety of ways, demonstrating the ability to get buckets at the rim while also stepping out behind the three-point line. For a player of his size, he runs the floor well and can be a scoring option in transition. He's also a strong cutter and moves well when the basketball isn't in his hands, creating open opportunities for himself. He does have some iso game in his bag, but it's not his greatest strength.
Defensively, Williams uses his length to block shots at the rim and alter looks from long range. He can play physical defense without fouling and knows how to appropriately alter shots, even if he doesn't come up with a block. On more than a few occasions, he's turned steals on the perimeter into an easy two points.
"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the highest long-term upside in the class. Now standing at 6-foot-11 with shoes on, he has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike," wrote 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. "He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size. He has a soft, natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release."
