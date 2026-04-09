Purdue Reportedly Showing Interest in Transfer Big Man From Oregon State

A skilled big man out of Oregon State has popped up on Purdue's radar. Johan Munch, who entered the transfer portal following the 2025-26 season, is reportedly receiving some interest from coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.

Sam Kayser of League Ready reported on Thursday that Munch has "received interest" from several programs since entering the transfer portal. The Oregon State forward has heard from Purdue, Florida, Tennessee, Creighton, USC, UCLA, Arizona State, SMU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Cal, Florida State and South Carolina State.

Munch spent his first two seasons at Oregon State. Last season, he averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Beavers.

Oregon State’s Johan Munch is an intriguing big man option in the portal and is already receiving lots of high major interest, @KayserHoops reports.



Munch, a 6-11 big man out of Denmark, had a quality sophomore year at Oregon State averaging 7.9PPG, 5.1RPG and 1.0APG this… pic.twitter.com/otxmPdEYfX — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 9, 2026

Purdue currently has three players on the 2026-27 roster who stand 6-foot-11 or taller: Raleigh Burgess (6-foot-11), Daniel Jacobsen (7-foot-4) and incoming freshman Sinan Huan (7-foot-1). The addition of Munch would provide the Boilermakers with more depth in the frontcourt heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Where Purdue could use the most help is in the rebounding department. The Boilermakers are losing top rebounder Trey Kaufman-Renn and are likely to lose Oscar Cluff (unless he's granted a sixth year of eligibility by a court decision). Munch would provide the program with a boost in that area.

Currently, Purdue only has one player from the 2025-26 roster who has entered the transfer portal, reserve guard Aaron Fine. His departure would open up another spot for the Boilermakers to fill, if they found the right fit.

How could Munch help Purdue?

Oregon State’s Johan Munch, right, goes up for a dunk against Oregon’s Devon Pryor. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Munch would provide Purdue with more size on the frontcourt and could allow the Boilermakers to play a bigger lineup throughout the 2026-27 season. It would likely mean that Jacobsen and Huan would anchor the five spot, and Munch and Burgess could see time at the four.

That could also result in Princeton transfer Caden Pierce moving to the three spot, a more traditional position for a player listed at 6-foot-6 on Purdue's roster.

Munch is a big man who does most of his damage in the post offensively. He's most effective with two feet in the paint and can be an effective roll man.

Defensively, Munch provides quality rim protection for a player of his size. He is also a quality rebounder, though Purdue would probably like to see some improvement in that area from him at the four spot.

Several teams have already shown interest in Munch, so it'll be interesting to see how much of a factor Purdue is in his final decision. It's certainly something to keep an eye on throughout the offseason.

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