Caden Pierce Officially Becomes a Boilermaker on First Day Transfer Portal Opens

Purdue didn't have to wait long to make a splash in the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, the first day the portal opened, former Princeton star Caden Pierce officially signed with the Boilermakers. He had been committed to the program since mid-February.

While recovering from injury, Pierce chose to utilize the 2025-26 season as a redshirt year and entered the NCAA transfer portal before the college basketball season started. That allowed him to explore his options outside of Princeton throughout the season.

In February, he announced his commitment to Purdue. However, he was unable to sign with the program until the transfer portal officially opened. Tuesday's news came as no surprise, but it's probably nice for Matt Painter and his staff to have Pierce fully committed to the school.

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Pierce will have one season of eligibility remaining to use in West Lafayette. He spent three seasons at Princeton and was the Ivy League Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

As a sophomore, Pierce averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Tigers, winning the league's Player of the Year honor. As a freshman, he posted 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for a team that reached the NCAA Tournament.

Pierce is expected to come to Purdue and make an immediate impact. He can play the four position and brings good versatility and athleticism to the floor at the spot.s The 6-foot-7 forward is also an aggressive rebounder for a player at his size.

Not Purdue's only portal news of the day

Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine (6) is defended by guard C.J. Cox (0). | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pierce's signing wasn't the only news Purdue received on the first day the NCAA transfer portal opened. Aaron Fine, a redshirt freshman guard, decided to enter his name into the portal. Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star reported the news.

Fine was a member of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class and used a redshirt year as a freshman during the 2024-25 campaign. This past year, the 6-foot-2 guard appeared in nine games and scored 11 points and accounted for three assists.

More than his in-game contributions, Fine was a big piece of Purdue's scout team, especially on the defensive end. His departure would be a hit for the Boilermakers, though he's unlikely to see much playing time if he remains in West Lafayette for the coming year.

Fine has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Although he entered the portal, he still has the option to return to Purdue.

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