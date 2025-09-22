Purdue Target Bo Ogden Cancels Visit to Prominent ACC Program
Purdue target and four-star prospect Bo Ogden has scrapped a visit to Virginia, according to a report from Sam Kayser of League Ready. He will conclude his official visits with a trip to Texas this weekend.
Ogden has already taken an official visit to Purdue and included the Boilermakers in his "top six" schools. Scrapping a visit to Virginia could indicate that he's narrowed his list down even more.
247Sports ranks Ogden as the No. 36 overall prospect in its Composite Rankings.
In July, Ogden narrowed down his list of schools to six: Purdue, Gonzaga, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. He is the son of Texas basketball general manager Chris Ogden.
Last season at St. Michael's Catholic in Austin, Texas, Ogden averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 22 games. The forward shot 41% from the floor and 30% from three-point range.
Ogden has been a target of Purdue basketball for quite some time. Coach Matt Painter and his staff extended an offer to the Texas product in May 2024. He took his official visit to West Lafayette in February 2025.
Does Purdue have a shot to land Ogden?
Because Ogden's father works on the Texas basketball staff, many believe he's a lock to play for the Longhorns. But it sounds like he could be giving Purdue some serious thought.
"They've been recruiting me the longest out of any of these schools," Ogden told 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins in July. "I really like their staff. There's a big opportunity for me to make an impact from day one there. They've done it with guys like me."
Maybe Texas is the favorite to land Ogden, but Purdue shouldn't be ruled out simply because of family ties. He was impressed with everything the program had to offer after he took his official visit in February.
“[The visit] was really cool. I really like that staff. I really like coach [Matt] Painter, coach [Paul] Lusk, all those guys. It’s been good to get to know them," Ogden told ZagsBlo.com about his visit to West Lafayette. "The facilities are really nice, and I got to see a home game. It was a crazy atmosphere, so it was good. They played USC and won by 20, but it was still packed and going crazy until the buzzer.”
As of right now, Ogden has not placed a timeline on his decision date.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE GOES THROUGH NAVY SEAL TRAINING: Purdue is working hard to pursue its goal of winning a national championship in the offseason. The Boilermakers underwent a grueling training session recently. CLICK HERE
GARDNER SCHEDULES VISIT TO PURDUE: Jason Gardner Jr., one of the top prospects of the 2027 recruiting class and an Indiana native, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Purdue in October. CLICK HERE
SCOTT NARROWS OPTIONS DOWN TO 4: Ralph Scott, a top-50 prospect in the 2026 class, narrowed his list of options down to four schools this week. Can Purdue get a pledge from the talented wing? CLICK HERE