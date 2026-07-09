Former Purdue Volleyball Star Raven Colvin Gets Called Up to Next Level

After spending two seasons with the Grand Rapids Rise and Atlanta Vibe in Major League Volleyball (MLV), former Purdue star Raven Colvin has been called up to the next level.

This week, Colvin was called up to LOVB, another professional volleyball league within the United States. This league is considered a step up from MLV, featuring the most talented volleyball players in the country.

With the call up to LOVB, it likely puts Colvin in consideration to make future United States Olympic rosters. It's an incredible opportunity for the former Boilermaker, who is considered one of the best middle blockers in program history.

Purdue’s blocking machine — 600+ career stuffs and counting — Raven Colvin is flying into LOVB ⛔ Welcome, Raven 💪 pic.twitter.com/c1PTUNvd4w — League One Volleyball (@leagueonevb) July 7, 2026

Colvin has not been designated to a specific team at this time. That will be announced at a later date.

A first-round pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation (now MLV) Draft, Colvin spent her first season at the professional level in Grand Rapids. In her rookie campaign, she accounted for 31 kills, nine blocks and five service aces in 22 sets.

Colvin then spent the 2026 season in Atlanta. She played in 38 total sets for the Vibe and was responsible for 62 kills, 26 blocks and eight aces. The former Boilermaker suffered a knee injury and was limited to just 11 matches in her second professional season.

Colvin was a star during her career at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers middle blocker Raven Colvin (7) celebrates a point. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colvin was a key piece to Purdue's success during her four seasons in West Lafayette. She was a dominant middle blocker, amassing 642 blocks in her career, second most in program history. She was also one of just two Boilermakers to record more than 600 blocks on the volleyball court.

The Purdue star was recognized for her dominance in her junior and senior seasons. She was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2023 and 2024 and was an AVCA All-American pick in those two years.

Along with her 642 kills, she was also credited with 1,010 kills and a .310 career hitting percentage. She notched 108 service aces, as well.

Why Colvin's call-up matters

Purdue Boilermakers Raven Colvin (7) hits the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only is Colvin's call to LOVB a credit to her performance in MLV and her massive potential, it should also work as a selling point for coach Dave Shondell and his program on the recruiting front.

Purdue is regularly one of the top programs in the Big Ten and frequently makes the NCAA Tournament. Producing another potential Olympic player is going to be appealing to several high-level players on the recruiting front.

Former Boilermaker Annie Drews has played in each of the last two Olympic Games for Team USA. She won a gold medal in Tokyo in 2021 and a silver in Paris in 2024.

Colvin will have plenty of competition in fighting for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, but the call up to LOVB is a big step in the right direction. It gets her a little closer to achieving that goal, and giving Purdue another Olympian.

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