How to Watch No. 13 Purdue Volleyball vs. No. 1 Nebraska

A top-15 showdown in the Big Ten is on the schedule Saturday evening. No. 13 Purdue travels to Lincoln for a matchup with No. 1 Nebraska, looking to pull off the biggest upset of the college volleyball season.

Nebraska remains undefeated and is off to an 18-0 start and a 7-0 record in Big Ten play. The Boilers have gone through some highs and lows early this year, but enter the match on a three-game winning streak with victories over USC, No. 24 Illinois and Iowa.

Purdue and Nebraska have had some intense battles over the years, but it would be a tall task for the Boilermakers to pull off the upset. Still, anything can happen.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup.

How to follow along

Addy Tindall takes a swing at a ball. | Purdue Athletics

What : #13 Purdue (11-5, 4-3 Big Ten) vs. #1 Nebraska (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

: #13 Purdue (11-5, 4-3 Big Ten) vs. #1 Nebraska (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) When : Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 Where : Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb.

: Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. Time : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Radio : PurdueSports.com/radio

: PurdueSports.com/radio Stats: StatBroadcast

History between Purdue and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskers lead the all-time series vs. the Boilermakers 25-9. Purdue's last victory came in 2019, a five-set victory at Holloway Gymnasium.

Purdue has not won a match against Nebraska in Lincoln since 2013. That was a four-set victory for Dave Shondell's team.

Dani Busboom-Kelly is 1-0 against Purdue at Nebraska, defeating the Boilermakers in West Lafayette 3-0 during the 2025 campaign.

The Boilermakers gave the Huskers trouble in 2023 and 2024. Both matches went five sets, with Nebraska ultimately pulling through to win both.

What to watch

Dior Charles celebrates a point with her teammates. | Purdue Athletics

The Boiler block

Purdue's defense has improved since the start of the season. The Boilermakers have been much better on the block over the last two weeks, averaging 2.9 blocks per set in wins over USC, Illinois and Iowa. Kate Hansen and Dior Charles have been really good at the net, and are getting help from Mimi Mambu, Grace Heaney, Taylor Anderson and Addy Tindall.

This is also a Boilermaker team that averages 15.11 digs per set, leading the Big Ten in that category. Dave Shondell has always taken pride in Purdue's defense, and this year is no different.

Husker power

What makes Nebraska so challenging to beat is the skill it possesses at every position on the court. Bergen Reilly is the reignin National Player of the Year at the setter position, and she has two athletic and hard-hitting teammates in Harper Murray and Andi Jackson.

Five different Huskers are averaging at least 2.00 kills per set and all are hitting at .250 or higher. Those are unbelievable numbers and will be really tough for Purdue to defend.

The service line

Nebraska has improved dramatically from behind the service line. Through their first 18 matches, they have piled up 114 aces. The Huskers have also totaled 128 errors, but that's to be expected with an aggressive approach.

Purdue, on the other hand, has just 58 aces with 103 errors. The Boilermakers have been better from behind the line taking teams out of system and getting better placement on their serves, it just hasn't resulted in many aces.

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