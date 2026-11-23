FISHERS, Ind. — Purdue's run in the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament continues into Tuesday. After sweeping No. 12 Michigan and No. 4 Oregon, the Boilermakers head into the semifinal round, where No. 1 seed Nebraska awaits.

Dave Shondell's team has played extremely well in the first two rounds of the tournament, but Nebraska poses a much grander challenge. Can the Boilers play spoiler to the Huskers' perfect season? It should be a fun matchup from the Fishers Event Center on Tuesday night.

Here's the information you need to follow Tuesday's semifinal match between Purdue and Nebraska.

How to follow along

Purdue Boilermakers setter Taylor Anderson (5) smiles Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What : 2026 Big Ten Volleyball Tournament — Semifinals

: 2026 Big Ten Volleyball Tournament — Semifinals Who : #5 Purdue vs. #1 Nebraska

: #5 Purdue vs. #1 Nebraska When : Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026

: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 Where : Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind. (7,500)

: Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind. (7,500) Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Radio: Purdue Global Sports Radio Network

Regular-season meeting

Nov 17, 2026; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) celebrates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue walked into Lincoln in late October and gave Nebraska quite a fight. The Huskers pounced on the Boilers early, taking the first set 25-13 and appearing poised for a sweep. Dave Shondell's team bounced back, though, and stole the second set 25-20.

It was the first time in the regular season that the Huskers dropped a set to a Big Ten opponent. Purdue put up a fight in the third set, but fell short, 25-19. Then, Nebraska flexed its muscle in the fourth, closing out with a 25-14 win to take the match.

Nebraska held Purdue to a .133 hitting percentage. Kate Hansen had a solid match, getting five kills on just 12 swings. Addy Tindall racked up 16 kills and Grace Heaney had nine. Ryan McAleer and Elle Schara combined for 22 digs in the match.

The Huskers were led by Teraya Sigler with 15 kills on 31 attacks. Harper Murray had 13 kills and Virginia Adriano finished with 11. Olivia Mauch totaled 21 digs and Bergen Reilly had 44 assists, 15 digs and five blocks.

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell calls out to his team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both teams would love to hoist the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament trophy into the air with confetti raining down at Fishers Event Center on Wednesday night. But what else is at stake on Tuesday night in the semifinal round?

Obviously, Nebraska is hoping to cap off a perfect regular season with a sweep of conference trophies, winning the Big Ten regular-season championship and conference tournament title. The Huskers are also hoping to carry even more momentum into the NCAA Tournament.

For Purdue, Tuesday presents an opportunity to take down the giant of the sport. It also gives the Boilermakers a chance to solidify its spot as a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would mean serving as a host site for the first two rounds. That would be a huge advantage for the Boilers.

Purdue believes it has done enough to host the first two rounds because of a 20-8 season. But it would put all doubt to rest with a win over Nebraska.

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