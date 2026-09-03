Kenna Wollard wasn't in uniform for Purdue for Wednesday night's match against Georgia, but fans and teammates alike were happy to see the senior outside hitter back on the bench. She was introduced as an honorary starter before the first serve.

Wollard abruptly stepped away from the team earlier this month because of an undisclosed medical issue. This was the first time she has been with the team for a match since her announcement.

After she was introduced, she sat on the bench to support her team on the second night of the Big Ten-SEC Challenge.

Kenna Wollard is in the house. pic.twitter.com/L9Dy3BFd7U — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteDustin) September 3, 2026

"Sometimes life changes in ways you could never imagine or prepare for," Wollard wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "I'm currently dealing with an unexpected health issue that will keep me away fro a little while. While I'm not ready to share the details at this time, I hope you understand and respect my privacy until I am ready to share more. But know that I am surrounded by an incredible medical team, family, teammates and people who love me.

"Right now, my focus is simply on getting healthy and taking this one day at a time. I trust that this is all in God's hands. Thank you for all the messages, prayers and support. They mean more than you know."

Wollard was a preseason National Player of the Year candidate after a stellar junior season. She played in Purdue's opening preseason match against Ball State but was absent from the second exhibition matchup against Butler.

There is currently no timetable placed on a potential return for Wollard. Entering Tuesday night, the Boilers were 1-1, falling to No. 10 Creighton in five sets last Friday and defeating No. 12 Texas A&M at Mackey Arena on Tuesday.

Big week for Boiler volleyball

Purdue Boilermakers opposite Grace Heaney (14) celebrates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first full week of Purdue's volleyball season has been an emotional roller coaster. The team has already experienced some highs and lows early in the year.

During Purdue's season-opening match, All-American opposite hitter Grace Heaney suffered an apparent lower-leg injury that sidelined her for the remainder of the match. Despite a hard fight, the Boilermakers dropped the five-set match to No. 10 Creighton in Sioux Falls.

Heaney returned to Purdue's lineup on Tuesday night and helped her team bounce back in a big way. The Boilermakers swept No. 12 Texas A&M, last year's national champion.

That victory was No. 513 for head coach Dave Shondell, passing legendary men's basketball coach Gene Keady for the school record across all sports.

It's been a busy week in West Lafayette for the volleyball program, and less than one week into the season.

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