Purdue Volleyball Releases 2025 Nonconference Schedule
Part of the Purdue volleyball 2025 schedule has been released. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers unveiled the nonconference portion of the slate, which is filled with plenty of big matchups.
Purdue will play 10 nonconference matches this season, four of which will be against NCAA Tournament teams from the 2024 campaign: Georgia Tech, Kansas, and SMU. The Boilermakers will also play three in-state opponents: Butler, Ball State, and IU Indy.
Additionally, the Boilers will play an exhibition match on Aug. 15 against Valparaiso at Holloway Gymnasium.
"Our team looks forward to another challenging non-conference schedule that will encourage our athletes to develop daily and entertain our fans each gameday," said coach Dave Shondell, per PurdueSports.com.
"With four NCAA tournament teams in our first five matches, our players and coaches understand the magnitude of the off-season training, and I know our 18 athletes will embrace the journey. Our non-conference schedule is brutal for a crew of young players, but the docket is designed specifically to enhance growth and provide our amazing fans with convenient opportunities to watch the Boilermakers compete."
Purdue will be one of six teams participating in the Broadway Block Party in Nashville on Aug. 31. The Boilers will play Tennessee in the event. Nebraska will play Kentucky and Illinois will battle Vanderbilt in the inaugural event.
From Sept. 3-5, Purdue will host Georgia Tech, Bowling Green and Kansas for the annual Stacey Clark Classic. On Sept. 9, the Boilers travel to Hinkle Fieldhouse to play Butler, a team coached by Shondell's son, Kyle.
Below is the complete nonconference schedule for Purdue during the 2025 season.
Purdue volleyball 2025 nonconference schedule
- Aug. 15: vs. Valparaiso in West Lafayette, Ind. (6 p.m. ET) (exhibition match)
- Aug. 29: vs. South Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. (12 p.m. ET)
- Aug. 31: vs. Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn. (2:30 p.m. ET) (Broadway Block Party)
- Sept. 3: vs. Georgia Tech in West Lafayette, Ind. (7 p.m. ET) (Stacey Clark Classic)
- Sept. 4: vs. Bowling Green in West Lafayette, Ind. (7 p.m. ET) (Stacey Clark Classic)
- Sept. 5: vs. Kansas in West Lafayette, Ind. (7 p.m. ET) (Stacey Clark Classic)
- Sept. 9: at Butler in Indianapolis, Ind. (7 p.m. ET)
- Sept. 13: vs. Houston in Lexington, Ky. (2 p.m. ET)
- Sept. 14: vs. SMU in Lexington, Ky. (11 a.m. ET)
- Sept. 19: at Ball State in Muncie, Ind. (6 p.m. ET)
- Sept. 21: vs. IU Indy in West Lafayette, Ind. (1 p.m. ET)
The Big Ten will release the conference volleyball schedule on Wednesday, May 28.
