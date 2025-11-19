Purdue Volleyball Announces Time Change For Mackey Match Against Indiana
The season finale volleyball match between rivals Purdue and Indiana has a new start time. First serve between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers from Mackey Arena is now scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. It had previously been scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Purdue announced the time change on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the two teams meet in West Lafayette on Saturday, Nov. 29. It will be the final match of the regular season for both the Boilers and the Hoosiers.
In October, Purdue and Indiana played the Monon Spike Match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — the first collegiate volleyball match played inside the facility. The Boilermakers defeated the Hoosiers 3-1 to keep the traveling trophy in West Lafayette.
Both Purdue and Indiana are having tremendous seasons and both are currently ranked in the AVCA poll. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 11 and own a 22-4 record, which includes a 13-3 mark in Big Ten play with four matches remaining.
Indiana's 21-5 record and 12-4 conference record has the Hoosiers ranked No. 17 nationally.
The match between Purdue and Indiana will be the third match held at Mackey Arena this year. The Boilers also hosted Washington (3-0 win) on Sept. 25 and Illinois (1-3 loss) on Sept. 28.
Last year, Purdue and Indiana played inside the historic basketball venue, with the Boilers sweeping the Hoosiers in straight sets. That match set a Big Ten Conference attendance record, as 14,876 fans filled Mackey.
Purdue can end regular season on high note
A tremendous opportunity awaits Purdue in its final four matches. The Boilermakers will play three ranked opponents in their final four-game stretch. If they win out, they'll finish the year all alone in second place in the Big Ten standings.
Purdue is currently tied with No. 10 Wisconsin for second place, but the Boilers travel to Madison to play the Badgers on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Then, Dave Shondell's team returns to West Lafayette for a home match against Northwestern on Sunday, Nov. 23.
The Boilermakers then close out the regular season with a road match against No. 19 Minnesota on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and the Mackey Arena match against No. 17 Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 29.
It's an opportunity for Purdue to finish second in the Big Ten standings and potentially improve its seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
