Purdue Volleyball Dropping New Documentary Series in April

Purdue's 2025 volleyball season may have been one of the most enjoyable years in program history. Now, fans will get a chance to relive it with plenty of behind-the-scenes coverage.

On Tuesday afternoon, Purdue announced that it will release a four-part documentary series highlighting the 2025 season. This new documentary will debut on Purdue's YouTube and social media channels beginning on Friday, April 24.

The title for this new documentary is Laying the Tracks.

The Boilermakers finished the 2025 season with a 27-7 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play. They reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, coming up one win short of a Final Four appearance.

What you see on the court is only half the story.



We're opening our doors to a 4-part documentary series capturing the 2025 season, told through exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews.



Laying the Tracks: Episode 1 will debut on our YouTube and social channels this… pic.twitter.com/BUOla8az1o — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) April 21, 2026

This special documentary will take fans behind the scenes with one-on-one interviews that have never been seen. It allows everyone to see how the 2025 season unfolded — going from a team searching for an identity to one of the best stories in college volleyball.

Purdue just concluded the spring portion of its schedule. The Boilermakers will be considered one of the top teams in the Big Ten for the 2026 season.

Purdue's 2025 volleyball season remembered

The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after winning the Monon Spike Match. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A major reason the 2025 campaign was so special for coach Dave Shondell, his staff and everyone involved is because of what unfolded following the 2024 season.

When that year ended, All-American players Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine entered the NCAA transfer portal. So, too, did outside hitter Lizzie Carr and middle blocker Lourdes Myers. A team once expected to compete for a Big Ten championship was placed on the back burner.

But Purdue returned the right pieces and picked up some big-time players from the transfer portal to help redefine expectations in West Lafayette. Kenna Wollard and Grace Heaney became All-American pin-hitters, Taylor Anderson was an All-American setter and Ryan McAleer starred as an All-Big Ten libero.

Purdue also got major contributions from transfers like outside hitter Akasha Anderson, and middle blockers Lindsey Miller, Bianka Lulic and Dior Charles.

A team that was predicted to finish seventh in the preseason Big Ten poll finished in a tie for third place, behind only Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Purdue's 2025 season was so enjoyable that Shondell signed a new four-year contract that will keep him in West Lafayette as the head coach of the Boilermakers through the 2029 season.

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