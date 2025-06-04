Long, Dark Winter Ahead for Rutgers Men's Basketball? Don't Bet On It.
As the calendar flips to June and early-season Big Ten Men's Basketball rankings are released, the latest by CBS Sports, it's likely no surprise to Scarlet Knights fans that Rutgers is picked at or near the bottom of the standings in the ultra-competitive, rugged league.
While Purdue, the Michigan schools, and Illinois battle for conference supremacy and double byes, fourteen other teams will play college basketball's version of Battle Royale, looking to avoid the embarrassment of finishing in the bottom three of the standings and missing out on the Big Ten Tournament.
The reason for pessimism next season is an obvious one: How will Rutgers replace the combined 37 points per game that Bailey and Harper dropped last season? The short answer is that they won't, and nobody understands this better than Head Coach Steve Pikiell.
Incoming true freshmen guards Lino Mark and Kaden Powers have the potential to light up the scoreboard, but it's just that - potential. Fans learned last season that relying on true freshmen in a conference of 22-year-olds is a poor recipe for success.
On paper, European portal additions Harun Zrno and Denis Badalau should help offset some of the lost scoring, as Coach Pikiell pivoted overseas for recruits as he worked around the challenges of limited NIL funds. How that translates on the court remains to be seen.
If Rutgers is to have any shot at an NCAA berth this season, it all starts on the defensive end. Rutgers yielded nearly 77 points per game last season, compared to 67 points the year prior, and 61 per game in 2022-23, a startling drop-off defensively.
Pikiell learned his lesson and this season will look to rising sophomore defenders Dylan Grant and Bryce Dortch, along with former five-star transfer big man Baye Fall and senior center Emmanuel Ogbole, to clog up the paint and lock down the rim.
Pikiell said he felt rushed last summer trying to implement his complex defensive system with five true freshmen, and it clearly showed. When teams rebound and play defense, they frequently win. Just ask the New York Knicks what happens when you don't do both.
Rutgers' success under Pikiell has always been about developing coachable players. Myles Johnson, Caleb McConnell, Ron Harper Jr., and Geo Baker are prime examples of how his philosophy works, even in the age of NIL.
As for the underdog role? Bring it on. Pikiell has often stated that his teams play better with a chip on their shoulder. If Rutgers can return to its lunch pail, signature defense, the Knights won't have to sweat out missing the Big Ten Tournament next March.
Recommended Articles
Rutgers Considered Slight Favorites to Return to Bowl Season by Analytics
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Receive Poor Off-the-Field Ranking
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Key Tight End Commitment
Where does Rutgers Scarlet Knights Head Coach Rank in Big Ten?