Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Receives High Praise Before 2025 NBA Draft

Former Rutgers Scarlet Knight Ace Bailey received high praise on Saturday prior to the 2024 NBA Draft.

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Ace Bailey talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Ace Bailey talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA Draft is just around the corner, which means the hype surround Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Ace Bailey continues to grow leading up to the big day. And while it's unclear where he will end up, many are excited about his high ceiling at the next level.

Despite noting his lack of size as a concern, NBA Draft on SI's Roshan Potluri gave praise to Bailey on his dynamic play style on offense and his versatility on defense.

"Still, his potential as a dynamic play finisher and versatile defender makes him a strong outcome in any draft," Potluri wrote. "I would not rule out any creation outcomes as Bailey’s shooting is extremely versatile and rare for his size, which could open up enough gravity long-term to develop his handle and pattern recognition. The track record of wings/forwards with an assist to usage as low as Bailey becoming a creator is poor, but his scoring tools make him a unique case."

In addition to his claims of Bailey being a rare prospect, Potluri also mentioned that the former Scarlet Knight star has a floor of Saddiq Bey and a ceiling of three-time All-NBA forward DeMar DeRozan.

After just one year with Rutgers, the 18-year-old phenom proved to live up to the hype, as he averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season. Bailey also displayed his ability to score from all three levels of the court, shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-8, the young talent will have to add some strength to his game in order to compete at the next level. However, Bailey clearly possesses the capability to be a lethal two-way player in the NBA.

