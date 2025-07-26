Rutgers to Begin Camp with Surprise Addition
Like a baseball team and starting pitching, a football team can never have enough depth in the trenches. Wydeek Collier, the four-star defensive end from Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, has officially reclassified to the 2025 class and will join the football program immediately.
Collier, Rutgers' top commit in the class of 2026, was recently listed at No. 92 in the latest Rivals 300 rankings and is gaining attention from schools nationwide. By signing with the Scarlet Kights a year early, any nervous chatter of Collier reopening his recruitment can be put to bed.
Collier was recruited heavily by Rutgers running backs coach Damiere Shaw and defensive ends coach Julian Campenni. The No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in Pennsylvania, he spoke with The Knight Report this past May at New Jersey's Under Armour Next Camp.
"They talked to me about how they were going to use me, but the main thing is to continue to put on weight and do my part," Collier said.
On the light side for an edge rusher at 215 pounds, Collier will rely on his speed to get to the quarterback. He ran a 4.58 40-yard at the UA camp, has an 83-inch wingspan, and is known for this explosive speed off the line of scrimmage.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong spoke highly of Collier, one of the biggest risers in the updated Rivals 300 rankings.
"Wydeek is a terrific high upside pass rusher with the traits to be one of the most disruptive players in college football," Wiltfong said.
Whether Collier can make an immediate impact remains to be seen, but Rutgers has severely lacked any type of pass rush since Jamaal Westerman's time terrorising quarterbacks from 2005-2008 on the banks, where he logged 26 career sacks. Kyonte Hamilton and Jordan Walker tied for the team lead in sacks last season, with a paltry four.
Rutgers heads into this season with a focus on increasing productivity dramatically on the defensive line, bringing in impact transfers Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver to get after opposing quarterbacks. While Collier lacks the weight of his upperclassmen teammates, his speed and wingspan should still earn him opportunities in pass rush situations, particularly later in the season, as depth issues due to injuries arise.
In today's game of college football, Collier's weight is likely not a big issue. We've seen a noticeable trend in the NFL, where lighter, athletic edge rushers have emerged to help counter ever-evolving offensive schemes. Micah Parsons of the Cowboys, James Pearce Jr. of the Titans, and former Nittany Lion Abdul Carter of the Giants all weigh in at 250 pounds or under.
With Collier on the team as camp begins this week, Rutgers co-defensive coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber have one additional weapon in their arsental.
