Chargers defense showed sleeper depth vs. Saints, says NFL analyst
Take it for what it’s worth. The Los Angeles Chargers toyed with the Detroit Lions, 34-7, in the Hall of Fame Game. Dan Campbell’s team was limited to 197 yards and the Bolts came up with five takeaways.
On Sunday, the Chargers were back in action. Christian Gonzales of NFL.com broke down coordinator Jesse Minter’s defensive unit against the Saints, and was impressed with what he saw.
“The Chargers’ defense did everything it could to bother whoever was under center for New Orleans. The Saints offense with Spencer Rattler got in Chargers’ territory early in the game. On a 4th-and-1 at the Chargers’ one-yard line, it was linebacker Troy Dye that refused to let Kendre Miller in the end zone. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson continued his high-performance level in front of Charger fans. In 16 snaps, Jefferson recorded two tackles and a sack on Rattler in the team’s first two series.”
Chargers’ defense impressed for the second straight game
“Caleb Murphy also joined the Chargers’ defensive party,” said Gonzales, “and the Saints’ O-line couldn’t contain him as the third-year linebacker sacked Rattler twice and forced a fumble turnover. In the second half, Saints’ QB Tyler Shough threw a pass intended for Dante Pettis, but rookie Eric Rogers intercepted it and returned it for 43 yards for a pick-six.
“Rogers’ day wasn’t done," added Gonzales. "When Jake Haener went in for his first drive in the fourth quarter, Rogers once again got another interception. It was a dominant performance by Jim Harbaugh’s second-string defense against some of the Saints’ starters.”
The Chargers came away with five sacks and three takeaways in the 27-13 victory. Again, it’s the summer and there’s still a lot of work to be done before the regular-season opener vs. the Chiefs. Then again, Gonzales’s point about the backups stepping up this month can’t be totally ignored.
The preseason is less about the wins and losses and more about watching players making progress. Minter’s defense slumped a bit down the stretch in 2024, so any signs of improvement is certainly a welcome sight.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ latest offensive line experiment almost produced a sack and safety
Why Chargers, Jim Harbaugh called off joint practice with Rams
Jim Harbaugh surprises Chargers fans prior to second preseason game
Chargers hosted 4 free agents on workouts after Rashawn Slater injury
Lesser-known Chargers rookie WR 2025 has one NFL analyst thinking steal