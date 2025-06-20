Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Is Rutgers Finally Close to Hiring an Athletic Director? Looking Outside The Box.

William F. Tate will succeed current Rutgers University president Johnathan Holloway on July 1st, 2025. Tate's first significant hire will be an athletic director. Don't be surprised if the hire is unconventional.

John Catapano

LSU President William F. Tate during the grand opening ceremony for the building of the Center for Medical Education of LSU Health Shreveport Monday morning, December 11, 2023.
LSU President William F. Tate during the grand opening ceremony for the building of the Center for Medical Education of LSU Health Shreveport Monday morning, December 11, 2023. / Henrietta Wildsmith /The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On August 16th, 2024, following the news of a University investigation into an improper consensual relationship, Pat Hobbs abruptly resigned as Rutgers Athletic Director. Deputy Athletic Director for Competitive Excellence Ryan Pisarri was named interim Athletic Director while the university began plans for finding a replacement.

Fast forward ten months, and Rutgers still has no permanent athletic director. While that is indicative of the speed at which the university typically moves, it is not necessarily a bad outcome. When incoming President William F. Tate takes over on July 1st for outgoing President Jonathan Holloway, his first significant order of business will be to work with the search committee to identify Rutgers' next athletic director.

Rutgers, like many schools, has historically followed the traditional approach with AD hires, but in this new age of NIL and revenue sharing, it's time to look outside the box. One doesn't need to look much further than fellow member Maryland. The Terrapins announced in May the hiring of James E. Smith as their new AD.

Smith is currently the Senior Vice President of Business Strategy for the Atlanta Braves baseball organization, and has also held executive positions with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS's Columbus Crew. In the era of revenue-sharing and NIL, Maryland made a business-first hire. Expect Rutgers to do the same.

One can't dispute that former athletic Pat Hobbs helped make Rutgers more competitive across all sports in the Big Ten during his tenure from 2015 to 2024. One, however, can easily make the argument that Rutgers has fallen woefully behind other equivalent universities during the rise of NIL.

Not unexpectedly, On3 ranks Rutgers near the bottom of the Big Ten NIL, joining Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois, and Indiana, with Purdue and Northwestern battling for the basement. Hiring a traditional athletic director isn't going to improve Rutgers' ranking.

Now hire someone with business acumen at the executive level, one who can measure performance not only academically and athletically, but also financially, and you have a potential recipe for success in the modern NIL era. If that hire can, in turn, bring in a general manager to help Steve Pikiell make the most out of his NIL and revenue-sharing pot, that's an even bigger win, while the basketball coach focuses on X's and O's.

Ultimately, incoming President Tate will have his own opinions and look to put his stamp on the athletic director hire, but don't be surprised if he takes a similar approach to Maryland and values a business-first approach.

Recommended Articles

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Fall in National Rankings Thanks to Difficult Schedule

Rutgers Ace Bailey's Decision to Cancel Visits Receives Harsh Criticism

Rutgers Dylan Harper Draws Comparisons to Former No. 1 Picks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ace Bailey Cancels Pre-Draft Visit with Philadelphia 76ers

Published |Modified
John Catapano
JOHN CATAPANO

John Catapano graduated from Rutgers in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, covering the women’s field hockey and soccer teams for the campus paper, The Daily Targum. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, got a job at Walt Disney Television, and has worked in media ever since. John currently works with the Wasserman Media Group in their Brooklyn, NY office, collaborating with brands, influencers, and athletes across the globe. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and Catapano began working remotely, he resumed writing by contributing to a Rutgers fan blog. He covered various sports, highlighted human interest stories, and focused on topics that Scarlet Nation wanted to discuss. It’s never easy being a Rutgers fan, but with over 500,000 alumni living worldwide and a passionate fanbase, covering the Scarlet Knights is always engaging.

Home/News