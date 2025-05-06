New Jersey Strong: Former Rutgers Women's Soccer Star Riley Tiernan Taking the NWSL by Storm for Angel City FC
Riley Tiernan graduated from Rutgers University in May of 2024, having set the record for career assists by a Scarlet Knight with 34. Add 38 goals for the explosive forward from Vorhees, New Jersey, that opposing coaches tried to shut down with double teams to no avail, and her prospects after graduation looked bright.
It's no surprise, then, that when Tiernan had to earn her way onto Angel City FC's roster, since the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) did away with the draft, she not only earned a roster spot but also a two-year contract with an option for a third in 2027. Tiernan is making the most of her rookie season, winning NWSL Rookie of the Month honors for April and scoring five goals in her last five matches.
Scarlet Knights fans know all too well what a fierce competitor Tiernan was during her four years playing in front of the home crowd at Yurcak Field with her relentless hustle, non-stop motor, team-first mentality and a burning desire to win.
The reigning Rookie of the Month for April with three goals, Tiernan's red-hot play continued into May, recording a brace Friday night, including the game winner in the eighth minute of stoppage, to lead Angel City FC to a 4-3 road victory over the Washington Spirit.
"Going pro has always been my dream since I was a little girl. I grew up watching my sister [Madison Tiernan] play. She was a professional as well. This has been an amazing journey, and it feels even better that I earned it," Tiernan told the media last March.
Possibly Tiernan's most impressive stat is the number of possessions she has won - 21 to date this season. Seven of those were in the final third, which leads all rookies and is tied for third overall in the league. She has already made an impression with her coaches.
"Her work ethic is relentless, her defending is relentless. She's overwhelming, she's strong, and she just has a presence about her," technical assistant coach Mykell Bates told Angelcity.com.
Tiernan will look to continue her hot streak at home versus the Utah Royals on what is aptly named Superhero Night in celebration of Mother's Day this Friday, May 9th. Fans can watch the match on NWSL's streaming platform for free and on Paramount+ (subscription required).
