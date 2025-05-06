Rutgers Scarlet Knights

New Jersey Strong: Former Rutgers Women's Soccer Star Riley Tiernan Taking the NWSL by Storm for Angel City FC

Described as "relentless and unstoppable" by her coach, the Angel City FC forward is putting up big numbers in her rookie season.

John Catapano

May 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Angel City FC forward Riley Tiernan (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Spirit during the first half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
May 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Angel City FC forward Riley Tiernan (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Spirit during the first half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Riley Tiernan graduated from Rutgers University in May of 2024, having set the record for career assists by a Scarlet Knight with 34. Add 38 goals for the explosive forward from Vorhees, New Jersey, that opposing coaches tried to shut down with double teams to no avail, and her prospects after graduation looked bright.

It's no surprise, then, that when Tiernan had to earn her way onto Angel City FC's roster, since the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) did away with the draft, she not only earned a roster spot but also a two-year contract with an option for a third in 2027. Tiernan is making the most of her rookie season, winning NWSL Rookie of the Month honors for April and scoring five goals in her last five matches.

Scarlet Knights fans know all too well what a fierce competitor Tiernan was during her four years playing in front of the home crowd at Yurcak Field with her relentless hustle, non-stop motor, team-first mentality and a burning desire to win.

The reigning Rookie of the Month for April with three goals, Tiernan's red-hot play continued into May, recording a brace Friday night, including the game winner in the eighth minute of stoppage, to lead Angel City FC to a 4-3 road victory over the Washington Spirit.

"Going pro has always been my dream since I was a little girl. I grew up watching my sister [Madison Tiernan] play. She was a professional as well. This has been an amazing journey, and it feels even better that I earned it," Tiernan told the media last March.

Possibly Tiernan's most impressive stat is the number of possessions she has won - 21 to date this season. Seven of those were in the final third, which leads all rookies and is tied for third overall in the league. She has already made an impression with her coaches.

Brace yourselves, @rileytiernan is here 😤 #AngelCityFC

Posted by Angel City Football Club on Monday, May 5, 2025

"Her work ethic is relentless, her defending is relentless. She's overwhelming, she's strong, and she just has a presence about her," technical assistant coach Mykell Bates told Angelcity.com.

Tiernan will look to continue her hot streak at home versus the Utah Royals on what is aptly named Superhero Night in celebration of Mother's Day this Friday, May 9th. Fans can watch the match on NWSL's streaming platform for free and on Paramount+ (subscription required).

John Catapano
JOHN CATAPANO

John Catapano graduated from Rutgers in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, covering the women’s field hockey and soccer teams for the campus paper, The Daily Targum. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, got a job at Walt Disney Television, and has worked in media ever since. John currently works with the Wasserman Media Group in their Brooklyn, NY office, collaborating with brands, influencers, and athletes across the globe. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and Catapano began working remotely, he resumed writing by contributing to a Rutgers fan blog. He covered various sports, highlighted human interest stories, and focused on topics that Scarlet Nation wanted to discuss. It’s never easy being a Rutgers fan, but with over 500,000 alumni living worldwide and a passionate fanbase, covering the Scarlet Knights is always engaging.

