Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Greg Schiano Looks to Strike While the Iron is Hot as Rutgers Faces Important Weekend in Recruiting Scene

Can Coach Schiano continue punching above his weight class?

John Catapano

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Rutgers enters a second consecutive weekend of hosting on-campus recruits, most already committed. The recruiting rankings will change drastically over the coming weeks, but after last weekend's haul, the Scarlet Knights sit at No. 9 in the country, per Rivals, with five 4-star recruits.

Adam Friedman, the national recruiting analyst for Rivals, recently listed Rutgers as one of five football programs that are punching above their weight class in recruiting. Despite the challenges of navigating NIL without a permanent AD in place, Schiano and staff continue to operate at a high level on the recruiting scene.

Schiano has had noteworthy past success early in the recruiting process with highly ranked classes, only to watch the powerhouse programs pass him by on National Signing Day. The Knights have never finished with a Top-25 recruiting class, but they've been close. Success this weekend may finally push them over the hump.

Notable recruits on campus this weekend:

Solid 4-Star Verbal Commits

Dyzier Carter, WR, Virginia: The speedy slot receiver committed verbally in July of 2024.

Jared Smith, OL, Georgia: The massive lineman verbally committed this past May.

Wydeek Collier, Edge, Pennsylvania: The edge with "freak" talent, as analysts have noted, committed back in January.

Chris Hewitt Jr., DB, Maryland: The nickel back committed this past January.

Uncommitted Notable Recruits

Jesse Moody, 3-Star, OT, Pennsylvania: Moody currently has Rutgers and Maryland at the top of his list, with a visit scheduled to College Park next weekend.

Jermaine Polk, 3-Star, DE, Ohio: In addition to Rutgers, Polk lists Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, and Wisconsin in his top six.

Justin Edwards, 3-Star LB, Florida: Edwards makes his second trip to the banks this year and also has planned visits to Kentucky, Syracuse, USF, and Miami.

Devonte Anderson, 3-Star S, Florida: Anderson visited for a spring practice in early April and returns this weekend. He is also being recruited heavily by UCF, Louisville, Michigan State, and Auburn.

It will be an exciting weekend on the banks, as Coach Schiano looks to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

JOHN CATAPANO

John Catapano graduated from Rutgers in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, covering the women’s field hockey and soccer teams for the campus paper, The Daily Targum. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, got a job at Walt Disney Television, and has worked in media ever since. John currently works with the Wasserman Media Group in their Brooklyn, NY office, collaborating with brands, influencers, and athletes across the globe. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and Catapano began working remotely, he resumed writing by contributing to a Rutgers fan blog. He covered various sports, highlighted human interest stories, and focused on topics that Scarlet Nation wanted to discuss. It’s never easy being a Rutgers fan, but with over 500,000 alumni living worldwide and a passionate fanbase, covering the Scarlet Knights is always engaging.

