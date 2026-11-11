Scarlet Knights Blow Past NJIT 101-64 to Advance to 2-0

Displaying relentless interior aggression, sharp perimeter passing, and a balanced scoring attack, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hit the century mark on Tuesday night, powering past the NJIT Highlanders 101-64 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

With the victory, Rutgers improves to 2-0 on the 2026-27 men's college basketball season, while NJIT drops to 1-3. The Scarlet Knights dominated virtually every statistical category, outshooting the Highlanders 52 percent to 32 percent, commanding the glass by an 12-rebound margin (46-34), and turning defensive pressure into efficient transition opportunities.

First-Half Surge Establishes Early Command

Although NJIT briefly grabbed a five-point advantage in the opening minutes behind an early three-pointer from David Bolden, Rutgers quickly recalibrated its defensive assignment orientation and seized control. Trailing early, the Scarlet Knights unleashed a flurry of attack-the-rim drives and crisp ball movement to orchestrate a game-altering run.

Lino Mark set the tone for Rutgers' high-octane backcourt, consistently penetrating the Highlanders' perimeter defense to finish contest-defying driving layups. Complementing Mark's interior rim pressure, starting point guard Tariq Francis operated as a master conductor in transition. Francis knocked down a rhythm three-pointer and dished out multiple key assists, allowing Rutgers to transform a tight contest into a runaway.

By halftime, Rutgers had established a commanding 46-26 cushion. The Scarlet Knights shot efficiently from inside the arc, held NJIT to sub-35 percent shooting in the opening frame, and limited their own errors to just eight total turnovers across 40 minutes of action.

Dynamic Guard Play: Mark and Francis Lead Balanced Attack

The headline story of the evening was the seamless tandem performance of Rutgers' starting guards. Lino Mark and Francis tied for a team-high 17 points apiece, anchoring an offense that scored 55 points in the second half alone.

Mark, the dynamic perimeter player, compiled 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field while aggressively drawing contact to convert 7 of his 9 free-throw attempts. He was equally vital on the glass, leading all Scarlet Knights with 8 rebounds (7 defensive) alongside 4 assists and a steal.

Operating with surgical efficiency, Francis tallied 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a 3-of-4 performance from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Remarkably, Francis recorded a team-leading 6 assists without turning the ball over a single time in 26 minutes of action.

Joining Mark and Francis in double figures were starter Christian Gurdak and reserve forward Will Sydnor. Gurdak brought muscle to the interior, scoring 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting while grabbing 4 rebounds and blocking 2 shots. Meanwhile, Sydnor provided an explosive spark off the bench, accumulating 10 points (2-of-3 FG, 5-of-6 FT) in just 7 minutes of play.

Forward Darren Buchanan Jr. added a versatile 10-point, 5-rebound, 3-assist outing, while wing Darin Smith Jr. chipped in 9 points, highlighted by an electrifying two-foot alley-oop dunk that energized the home crowd.

Rutgers controlled the tempo for 80 percent of game time, opening up a lead as large as 39 points late in the second half. The team's offensive efficiency stemmed from high-percentage shot selection and relentless foul drawing, leading to 41 total free-throw attempts.

Defensively, Rutgers held NJIT to a dismal 15.4 percent (4-of-26) from three-point range. While NJIT guard David Bolden finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting and big man Victor Vanderstraeten pulled down 10 rebounds (5 offensive), the Highlanders were unable to sustain scoring threats against Rutgers' length inside.

Rutgers returns to the court on Friday looking to build momentum as the Scarlet Knights welcome Bryant (1-3) to Jersey Mike’s Arena. After a strong start to the season, Rutgers will aim to continue sharpening its execution on both ends of the floor against a Bulldogs squad searching for consistency. The matchup presents another opportunity for the Scarlet Knights to establish their tempo early, showcase their depth, and continue developing chemistry as they prepare for the challenges of conference play. A focused performance against Bryant would help Rutgers maintain its winning form while continuing to build confidence heading into the heart of its non-conference schedule.

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