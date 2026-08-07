Ahmaad Moses is eyeing a return to SMU

A ruling made by Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado may have opened the doors for safety Ahmaad Moses to return to SMU for a fifth season.

In the Wisne v. NCAA ruling, Sweeney determined that athletes from the class of 2022 that completed their four years of eligibility last season would be eligible for a fifth season in line with the new NCAA Five-Year Eligibility Rule. Although the ruling barred players on NFL contracts from returning, it did allow for select players to return to their former teams.

That includes Moses, the centerpiece of the SMU secondary in 2025. Moses was an All-ACC First Team member last season, totaling a team-best 105 tackles and five interceptions. His five interceptions, which included a pivotal snag against Miami in overtime, were the seventh-most in the FBS.

Though Moses declared for the draft and was invited to the NFL Combine, the Arlington native suffered a herniated disc in his back and underwent spinal fusion surgery, causing him to go undrafted and unsigned. In late July, Moses reportedly worked out for the New York Giants but did not receive a contract.

But on Friday, August 7, the first day of SMU fall camp, Moses was present, wearing the same No. 7 jersey he donned last season. Per Billy Embody of On the Pony Express, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said that SMU would love to have him.

NEW: Rhett Lashlee addresses the eligibility of safety Ahmaad Moses, who was at Day 1 of camp for SMU.



The All-American is exploring a return to SMU.



Story: https://t.co/T34dmXIVdk pic.twitter.com/rwRiCaqwuY — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) August 7, 2026

“If it gives him an opportunity to come back, play a healthy season, and get drafted like he probably should’ve, it’s great,” Lashlee said in a post-practice press conference.

There are some complications with bringing Moses back onto the roster. For one, the NCAA is actively fighting the ruling in the Wisne v. NCAA case, with NCAA president Charlie Baker even issuing a statement condemning that decision. SMU will also have to make room for Moses on the roster. The Mustangs are at the 105-player maximum and thus would have to cut a current roster member to bring back Moses.

While it would be unfortunate for the odd man out, it would be well worth it for SMU if it meant bringing Moses back for a fifth year. As one of the few highlights on a dreadful Mustangs pass defense, his return could bolster what SMU hopes to be an improved secondary.

Isaiah Nwokobia is long gone, but with Tyren Polley taking on a bigger role, the safety positions should be in good shape. Jarvis Lee will likely play as the nickelback, with Marcellus Barnes Jr. and Jayvon Thomas as the predominant cornerbacks. UTSA transfer Jimmy Wyrick and returners like Sael Reyes, Speedy Nettles, and La’Modrick Spencer can all be expected to contribute too.

Add in that SMU’s linebacker core is returning three high-level starters and bringing in Clemson transfer Jamal Anderson (8 TKL, 2 TFL), and the addition of Moses makes the pass defense feel a lot less concerning.

Moses is still recovering from his surgery and is not cleared to play yet, but would likely be ready to see action early in the season. It is unclear when SMU will find out if Moses is eligible to play in 2026.

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