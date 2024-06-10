Ex-Mustang Makes First Public Comments at Youth Camp
DALLAS — Former SMU receiver Rashee Rice made his first public comments about the trials and tribulations of his offseason. It's created problems for him with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's now playing on several fronts. Some are even predicting suspensions ahead.
Rice’s troubles began not long after he won Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs. Rice was involved in a car crash that was caused by him and another vehicle on a Dallas highway. That crash resulted in injuries to other drivers and Rice being charged with eight counts, including two felony counts. In May, Rice allegedly punch a photographer outside a Dallas nightclub (the photographer has asked police no to pursue charges).
“Honestly, taking life day by day and being grateful for every day,” Rice said at a recent youth football camp in Kansas City. “Nothing is possible without the grace of God, so we’re just out here trying to share the love and be blessed for every opportunity we get.
“Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”
Rice has been supported by his Kansas City teammates throughout the offseason, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
““I think just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes,” Mahomes said last month. “I mean, obviously, that (crash) was a big mistake, but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn’t happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society — not only for yourself, but for the people around you. I think he is doing that.”
Rice played a key role in Kansas City's run to a second straight Super Bowl title last year, but did draft another receiver in the first round, Xavier Worthy from Texas. The talk has been widespread most of the NFL is expecting a suspension for the incident in Dallas.
