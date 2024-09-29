Social Media reacts to Mustangs' 42-16 ACC win
Reactions to the Mustangs' first ever win vs. Seminoles in inaugural ACC matchup
In this story:
Happy Sunday, Mustangs fans! The SMU Mustangs are now 4-1 for the season and 1-0 in conference play after last night's dominating 42-16 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.
Led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, the Mustangs gained 480 yards of total offense, while the defense limited FSU to 295 yards and forced three turnovers including an 82 yard interception return for a touchdown by Kobe Wilson.
Check out the best social media reactions to the Mustangs' first ACC win.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Mustangs' RJ Maryland makes history, etching his name in school's record books
Game Recap: SMU makes strong first impression in inaugural ACC win over FSU
Published