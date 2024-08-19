Underrated Mustangs team ready to surprise everyone
While many may see SMU's leap to the ACC as a daunting challenge, there's compelling evidence to suggest this transition will be remarkably smooth, and they could even be the conference's dark horse.
It appears the Mustangs are being seriously underrated as they enter this new era, and CBS Sports' Chip Patterson is among those who believe so.
Under the guidance of previous Head Coach Sonny Dykes and now current coach Rhett Lashlee, SMU has been meticulously elevated to a Power Four level, and the 2024 season could be their coming-out party.
SMU: Call me crazy, but I don't think SMU's jump to the ACC is going to be much of one. Sonny Dykes and Rhett Lashlee have carefully built this program up to Power Four level. The Mustangs get Florida State at home. Their toughest road game is at Louisville a week later. No Clemson. Everybody has seemed to have dismissed that Lashlee has kept this thing cooking after Dykes' departure. Last year's 11-3 team that won the American was arguably SMU's best since the 1980s.- Chip Patterson
The Mustangs enjoy a favorable schedule, with a home game against Florida State and their toughest road test at Louisville as the two notable opponents on schedule.
Notably absent is a clash with perennial powerhouse Clemson. Coach Lashlee has expertly maintained the program's momentum after Dykes' departure, and last year's impressive 11-3 record, capped off with an American Athletic Conference championship, marked SMU's best performance since the 1980s.
This success isn't solely attributed to coaching prowess. SMU benefits from a generous billionaire backer who orchestrated the move to the ACC. With improved access to top-tier recruits, the Ponies are primed to challenge the ACC's established elite.
The returning talent pool is overflowing, but keep a close eye on the dynamic Miami transfer running back Brashard Smith. A true Swiss Army knife, Smith showcased his versatility with the Hurricanes, racking up an impressive 69 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 177 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
His electrifying speed even translated to special teams, where he housed a kick return for a touchdown. Over three seasons at Miami, Smith amassed a staggering 1946 all-purpose yards, leaving no doubt about his game-changing abilities.
The pieces are in place for SMU to make a significant splash in their inaugural ACC season. With a potent offense, a stingy defense, and a favorable schedule, they could very well be the surprise package of the conference. Dismissing their potential at your own peril; the Mustangs are ready to stampede their way to success.
