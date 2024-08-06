A trio of SMU Mustangs earn a spot in College Football Networks Preseason All-America Honors
The SMU Mustangs are poised to make a significant impact on the 2024 college football season as they embark on a new era in the ACC, and several standout players are already garnering national attention.
The College Football Network (CFN) has recognized multiple Mustangs with preseason All-American honors, signaling the team's depth of talent and potential for greatness.
RJ Maryland, TE
Maryland was a key contributor to SMU's offense in 2023, starting in every game and recording the team's second most receptions (34), reception yards (518) and reception yards per game (37). He also caught 5 touchdown passes, ranking second on the team. This impressive performance has earned him Second-Team All-American honors from the College Football Network.
Maryland has already earned five preseason accolades prior to the 2024 campaign, and is poised for an even better year. He is already ranked second all-time in receiving touchdowns for a tight end in program history with 13.
Kobe Wilson, LB
Wilson was a standout performer on special teams in 2023, leading the team in tackles with 80. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss and 1 fumble recovery. His versatility and impact on special teams have earned him Second-Team All-American honors from the College Football Network.
Wilson has already been named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Third Team and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-ACC Third Team Defense. He is a key member of SMU's special teams unit and will be counted on to make a big impact in 2024.
Elijah Roberts, DE
Roberts was a disruptive force on the defensive line in 2023, starting all 14 games. He recorded 37 tackles and led the Mustangs in sacks with 10.0. He also had 5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles. His impressive performance has earned him Honorable Mention All-American honors from the College Football Network.
