Wait, What? Another National Pick for Mustangs to Have Big ACC Debut
DALLAS — Add another high-expectation from a national online publication for the SMU Mustangs' first season moving to the ACC. That move will be official Monday and there are, naturally, celebrations being planned.
This time, CBS Sports weighed in with a pretty strong prediction. If that works out, nobody watching the Ponies will care. Many of them are already expecting that, raising the expectations for SMU coach Rhett Lashlee.
This time, Chip Patterson at CBS came in with a projection strong enough to at least have the Mustangs in the conversation for a playoff spot if it happens. These annual preseason projected win totals won't mean much of anything in November, but it is good to see the Ponies getting some respect coming into an ACC that really doesn't have that many really strong teams. However, SMU has a good inaugural season schedule.
"SMU might not be on the Florida State-Clemson level in a vacuum, but the Mustangs could be on the big stage in December playing for a conference title with this schedule," Patterson wrote about a predicted 10-2 finish with losses only to Florida State and TCU.
The projected over-under total in the odds on SMU in the summer is 7.5 wins and they are at -176 with most folks obviously agreeing it will be better than what that number is set. Media outlets and fans alike are starting to notice the returning players and a schedule that isn't the strongest in the league.
The Mustangs play their two toughest (at least in June) ACC opponents in back-to-back weeks with the Seminoles coming to Ford Stadium on Sept. 28 in the league debut. Louisville is a road trip the next week.
With the Horned Frogs coming to Ford Stadium on Sept. 21, that's three of the toughest games on the schedule. Coaches, media, and fans alike will re-assess and look at the remaining schedule for an idea on how the rest of the season will go.
The Ponies kick off the season Aug. 24 on the road at Reno, Nev., on the CBS Sports Network against a Nevada team that struggled last year. The non-conference home opener will be against Houston Christian on Aug. 31 on the ACC Network Extra channel and online at ESPN+.
PONY EXPRESS:
• SMU adds future opponent being first home game for what will be a new FBS team
• Mustangs left out of ACC/SEC Challenge create an opponent this year
• Former Mustangs' golfer DeChambeau continues hot streak in Nashville
Follow allPONIES on X