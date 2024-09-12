What's next for Preston Stone after Quarterback change?
The SMU Mustangs' quarterback situation has taken a dramatic turn just three games into the 2024 season.
Head coach Rhett Lashlee officially named Kevin Jennings the starter on Tuesday, benching previous starter Preston Stone.
The decision to start Jennings reflects SMU's need for a spark after an up and down start to the season.
While they currently sit at 2-1, their opening game against Nevada exposed vulnerabilities in the offense. Trailing early in the game Stone was replaced by Jennings in the opening quarter after an early interception, who provided a spark by leading the Mustangs down field for a score.
However, Stone re-entered the game in the 2nd half to help lead the Mustangs to a come-from-behind victory after trailing 24-13 entering the 4th quarter.
Two weeks later, Stone was also replaced early by Jennings, who played in almost all but two possessions in an 18-15 loss to the BYU Cougars.
For Stone, this demotion is undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow. He entered the season with high expectations, after a breakout season in 2023.
However, the offense has had its issues early on, leading to the coaching staff's decision to explore other options.
Stone has thrown for 336 yards, with three touchdowns, one interception, and a 58.1% completion rate in three games.
While being benched is a setback, it's not necessarily the end of the road for Stone at SMU. He will likely serve as the backup quarterback, providing depth and insurance in case of injury or poor performance from Jennings.
Stone's experience and talent will certainly still prove valuable as the season progresses.
Additionally, Stone could explore the transfer portal after the season. If he desires more playing time and a chance to reclaim a starting role, transferring to another program could be the best option, especially if Jennings runs away with the opportunity.
Jennings, on the other hand, has shown flashes of potential, particularly with his ability to extend plays with his legs. The coaching staff is hoping that he can provide a spark and revitalize the offense.
While Stone may possess a stronger arm, Jennings' dynamic running ability and elusiveness are proving to be invaluable assets for the Mustangs' offense.
His ability to extend plays with his legs and gain critical yardage on the ground — evidenced by his 6.4 yards per carry and the fact that he wasn't sacked once against BYU — gives SMU's offense a dimension that it desperately needs.
The quarterback change signifies a pivotal moment in SMU's season. The Mustangs are looking to build on their recent success from last season as they approach ACC play. Whether Jennings can lead the team to greater heights remains to be fully seen.
As for Stone, he faces a critical juncture in his collegiate career. He can either embrace his new role as a backup and continue to support the team, or he can explore other opportunities that may provide him with a better chance to showcase his abilities.
Whatever path he chooses, the coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining his future in college football.
