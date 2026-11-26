Here is a look at the important SMU games over Thanksgiving break.

SMU football travels to Stanford, looking to get their eighth win of the season.

The Matchup: SMU against Stanford was supposed to be a game to determine if the Mustangs would be playing in the ACC conference championship game. However, the Mustangs lost on the road to Syracuse in an upset and were defeated by Wake Forest at home by 42 points. SMU needs to get this road win over the Cardinals to get an invitation to a better bowl game.

Preview of Game: An ACC end of the regular season game that is possible since both teams joined the conference in 2024. Two different styles of play, and this isn't an automatic win for the Mustangs, even though ESPN Analytics gives SMU a 79.1% chance of winning. Success on third downs, red-zone execution, and limiting costly turnovers will determine whether SMU wins and reaches eight wins.

The SMU men's basketball team plays LSU in the Acrisure Series event.

The Matchup: The Mustangs will be squaring off against LSU, which won its game yesterday in overtime against Arizona State in its Acrisure Series first game, giving the Sun Devils their first loss of the season. SMU lost their game against Utah State by 34 points in a disappointing game for the Mustangs.

Preview of Game: This ACC vs. SEC matchup pits the Mustangs' perimeter scoring and up-tempo transition game against the talented, athletic interior defense of LSU. According to ESPN Analytics, SMU only has a 39.4% chance of winning this game. However, an upset win over a top-20-ranked team would make Mustang fans forget about the USU game.

The SMU Mustangs No. 3-ranked volleyball team takes on No. 4 Louisville as the winner, securing second place in the ACC standings.

The Matchup: SMU is facing the volleyball powerhouse Louisville Cardinals in a top-four matchup up that will help the winner of this game get a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Preview of Game: An elite showdown featuring heavy-hitting outside attacks and staunch blocking at the net, which is why both teams are ranked in the top four nationally. Serve-and-receive consistency and back-row defense will determine which team dictates the tempo and, most importantly, wins this game

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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No. 1 seed SMU men's soccer team takes on No. 4 seed Wisconsin in the round of 16 of the NCAA tournament.

The Matchup: SMU faces off against the University of Wisconsin–Madison Badgers in a win-or-go-home game. The winner advances to the Elite Eight of the tournament.

Preview of Game: A tactical, highly structured contest defined by midfield possession battles and aggressive pressing will potentially make this a high-scoring game. Clinical finishing on set pieces and a disciplined defensive shape will be vital if the Mustangs want to win and advance. SMU is the favorite to win this game, and this game will be on their home field, but they must play well to avoid the upset that would end their magical season.

The women's basketball team looks to begin ACC play against Virginia at home,

The Matchup: SMU hardcourt action against the University of Virginia may determine how good the Mustangs will be this season. They are underdogs going into this game, but on their home court they have a chance to win this game and begin ACC play, 1-0.

Preview of Game: This is a matchup highlighting half-court execution, defensive versatility, and guard play, which favors Virginia. However, transition defense and bench scoring depth are expected to be key differentiators in who wins this game. According to ESPN Analytics, SMU only has a 16.5% chance of winning this game, but better upsets have happened this season.

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