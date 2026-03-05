SMU may not have any commitments for their 2027 recruiting class but they are getting in-person visits from top five high school recruits.

SMU is hosting two Top-5 overall recruits in the 2027 class on unofficial visits today, source told @Rivals:



5⭐️ Reese Alston (No. 5 NATL)

5⭐️ Ryan Hampton (No. 3 NATL) https://t.co/qTCmE6ilkK pic.twitter.com/8xbBX4Iftx — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 4, 2026

Joe Tipton from On3 reports that SMU will host two five-star recruits in Reese Alston and Ryan Hampton. Although the visits are unofficial, the Mustangs will have two highly rated recruits on campus and will be present for the game against Miami (FL).

According to On3, SMU is the favorite at this time over Ole Miss to get the commitment from Hampton, as his high school is only 24 miles away from SMU's campus. Alston is an in-state recruit from Houston but the Mustangs are not the clear favorites to land him, according to On3.

The 2027 class has many talented and highly ranked players from the state of Texas, and SMU is looking to land at least two or even three of them.

Dawson Battie

Many colleges are heavily recruiting Dawson Battie from Dallas, TX. It appears that it is between SMU and Kentucky at this time. He has also visited schools like Nebraska and Texas, so his recruitment is far from being decided. On3 has SMU as the favorite at 42.3%, and his playing so close to SMU gives the Mustangs a huge advantage in his recruitment.

Beckham Black

SMU has been recruiting Beckham Black for a little while now and being from Duncanville, TX, has helped the Mustangs in his recruitment even though he is playing at a prep school in Orlando, FL. Some SEC schools like Kentucky, Arkansas, and Texas have been recruiting him hard, but On3 has SMU as the favorite still, with a 69.8% chance of him committing to the Mustangs.

Busy week ahead for SMU and Andy Enfield.



2026 Top-30 recruit Austin Goosby begins his official visit to the Mustangs today.



On Saturday, SMU will host 2027 Top-25 overall recruit Beckham Black and 2026’s No. 1 ranked center Arafan Diane for unofficial visits.… pic.twitter.com/aODBjwgdHu — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 28, 2025

Ryan Hampton

A recruit who does not live far from SMU's campus would be a huge get for the Mustangs and their 2027 recruiting class. On3 has the Mustangs as the team to beat in his recruitment, as they give 36.6% chance of him committing to play for SMU. He is an SMU legacy recruit because his father, Rod Hampton, was a standout player at SMU from 1987 to 1991.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Mobley and Coach Enfield and Southern Methodist University (My dads Alma Mater)🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JyGUAY2VoQ — Ryan Hampton (@ryhamp14) April 30, 2024

Marcus Spears Jr.

Spear Jr. may technically live and go to the high school nearest SMU's campus. A ton of schools, like the other recruits mentioned, are piling up big-time offers. However, SMU is close to where he plays high school ball, and being able to see his games often is a huge benefit for the Mustangs in their recruitment of him. On3 has SMU as the current favorite, predicting a 47.3% chance of them landing his commitment.

Reese Alston

Believe it or not, he is from the farthest from SMU's campus, even though Beckham Black currently plays his high school basketball in Florida. On3 also does not have SMU as the school most likely to get a commitment from him. They give SMU only a 5.8% chance of landing his recruitment but he is on an unofficial visit and the odds of him committing to SMU may go up in the near future.

5⭐️ 27’s Reese Alston & Ryan Hampton are on unofficial visits today at SMU. Will be on hand for the SMU vs Miami game tonight. — Marcus Sloan (@bigsloan32) March 4, 2026

